Saturday's PSL Review: Golden Arrows edge Polokwane City, Highlands Parks overcome Chippa United

Goal reviews two Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches which were played in Durban and Tembisa on Saturday

Lamontville secured a 2-1 victory over in a match which took place at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

The hosts grabbed an early lead through their Zimbabwean marksman Knox Mutizwa just four minutes into the encounter.

Mutizwa beat his compatriot George Chigova in the Polokwane goal-posts with a header to make it 1-0 to Arrows.

Arrows then contained Polokwane and the home side was leading 1-0 during the half -time break.

An entertaining second half followed as Rise and Shine pressed Abafana Bes'thende and they managed to restore parity.

Salulani Phiri was the man, who hit the back of the net to make it 1-1 for Polokwane after being set-up by Vusi Mngomezulu in the 63rd minute.

The two teams then pushed for the winning goal and it was the hosts, who scored late through Ntsako Makhubela to seal Arrows' 2-1 win over Polokwane.

As a result, Arrows climb up to the sixth spot on the league standings, while Polokwane are now placed fifth on the table.

Meanwhile, brushed aside 2-0 in a match which was played at Makhulong Stadium.

The Lions of the North broke the deadlock 19 minutes into the encounter following a defensive error by the Chilli Boys.

Sphiwe Msimango pounced and beat Chippa goalkeeper Patrick Tignyemb to make it 1-0 to Highlands Park as their early pressure paid off.

Chippa tried to respond with a goal, but Highlands Park held onto their slender lead and the hosts were leading 1-0 at the interval.

William Twala and Augustine Chidi Kwem were both introduced by Chippa coach Norman Mapeza as the visitors looked to restore parity.

However, Owen Da Gama's side continued to attack and they managed to double their lead through Tendai Ndoro.

The former striker scored with a thunderous long-range shot to make it 2-0 to Highlands Park just after the hour-mark.

The goal sealed Highlands Park's 2-0 victory over Chippa, who were unable to grab a late consolation goal.

The victory took the Lions of the North to fourth place on the league standings, while the Chilli Boys remained 16th on the log.