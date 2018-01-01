Saturday's PSL Review: AmaZulu claim KZN Derby spoils, Cape Town City Bloemfontein Celtic's woes and Maritzburg go down to Baroka

Usuthu bag a comfortable win over rivals Abafana Bes'thende, while the Citizens rally to stun Siwelele and Bakgaga beat the Team of Choice

In an eagerly anticipated Premier Soccer League (PSL) KwaZulu-Natal Derby where AmaZulu welcomed rivals Golden Arrows at the King Zwelithini Stadium, the match lived up to its billing.

Usuthu were hoping to retain the full three points and return to winning ways after ending their three-match unbeaten run with a loss away to Black Leopards last weekend.

The hosts were in high spirits after netting through Bonginkosi Ntuli's brace. The former Abafana Bes'thende forward netted as early as the fourth minute to put coach Cavin Johnson's men ahead.

Right on the stroke of half time, AmaZulu doubled their lead when Ntuli beat Arrows' net minder Maximillian Mbaeva from the spot and ensured they bagged a win to end their first round on a high.

As a result of the hard-fought victory, Usuthu now leapfrogs Arrows to the 10th spot with 16 points from 15 games whilst Clinton Larsen's side move to 11th with the same number of points and in as many games, but are separated on goal difference.

In the second match of the day which kicked off at 18:00, the Citizens welcomed Bloemfontein Celtic who were clinical and disciplined as they carried out their intentions from the first whistle.

Ndumiso Mabena struck home in the fifth minute and was followed by ex-City player, Given Mashikinya's strike 13 minutes later making it 2-0.

However, Benni McCarthy's side could not sit back in the second half after heading to the tunnel going 2-0 down.

Striker Siphelele Mthembu found the back of the net in the 59th minute to restore hope for City at the iconic Cape Town Stadium.

Towards the last 20 minutes, Bradley Ralani took it upon himself to ensure the reigning MTN8 Cup champions are back in the game as he netted a brace.

The kimberley-born forward netted twice in the 72nd minute and completed his brace three minutes later as he sealed the Mother City side's fantastic come back at home to secure a 3-2 win.

In the wake of the win, City now moves to the eighth spot with 20 points from 14 matches whilst Steve Komphela's troops are sitting seventh with 21 points after playing 15 games.

Looking at the final match of the day as far as the league campaign was concerned, a relegation battle ensued where Maritzburg United hosted Baroka FC at the Harry Gwala Stadium at 20:00.

The game had the hosts' coach Fadlu Davids under great pressure regarding his job and a win was meant to ease his concerns, but they did not have a great opening half in front of their home crowd when it came to converting their chances.

Maritzburg had a number of chances in the final third yet could not beat the Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele defence which was manned by the likes of experienced Thabiso Semenya and Abdi Banda, who protected their goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze exceptionally well.

However, it was Wedson Nyirenda's troops who opened the scoring in first-half injury time through Jemondre Dickens.

The youngster pounced on a free header in the box to beat the Ghanaian keeper Richard Ofori as they went to the tunnel leading by a goal.

Despite numerous efforts to restore their pride in terms of the scoreline, Maritzburg could still not find the back of the net in the second half.

Their fifth loss of the season means they are demoted to the root of the table with 11 points from 14 league matches next to their name, meaning more pressure now falls on the KZN outfit

On the other hand, the recently crowned Telkom Knockout Cup champions moved to 12th spot with 14 points as they breathe a sigh of relief heading into the Christmas break.