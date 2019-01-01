Saturday’s PSL Joint Review: Twala’s brace hands Chippa United first win

The Chilli Boys downed Usuthu, Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele claimed the Limpopo Derby while the Lions of the North held Stellies

Apart from the Soweto Derby involving and on Saturday afternoon, there were three Premier Soccer League ( ) matches on Saturday.

Goal reviews three matches where FC locked horns against neighbours in the Limpopo Derby, Stellenbosch hosted and the final match of the day was between who visited .

Stellenbosch 0-0 Highlands Park

It was a tough clash for both sides at Cape Town Stadium where the reigning National First Division (NFD) champions welcomed the 2017/18 winners.

With both sides hoping to secure the full three points, there were no goals but there was drama at the iconic 2010 Fifa World Cup hosting venue.

The encounter produced four yellow cards and the hosts were dealt a huge blow when experienced defender Morgan Gould was handed his second yellow card on the stroke of half time resulting in the veteran taking an early shower.

Despite their efforts to bag a winning goal, the Lions of the North could not break down a stubborn Stellies’ defence and they both shared the spoils.

Coach Steve Barker’s troops sit 13th on the log table with 11 points and his counterpart, Owen Da Gama has guided his men to fifth spot with 15 points from 11 games so far.

Polokwane City 0-1 Baroka FC

Rise and Shine just parted ways with the coach Zlatko Krmpotic ahead of the match and were looking to redeem themselves at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

However, their leaky defence allowed Wedson Nyirenda’s side to capitalize as Prince Nxumalo grabbed the lead in the seventh minute for the current Telkom Knockout Cup champions.

Fresh from a goalless draw against , Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele was in high spirits to hold onto their slender lead to claim the bragging rights in Polokwane.

The third win of the season has brought relief to the former NFD champions as they now occupy 11th spot with 12 points from 11 matches into the season.

On the part of Bernard Molekwa’s troops, they now sit 10th with 13 points and will be looking to rectify their errors heading into the next Fifa international break.

AmaZulu 0-2 Chippa United

It began as a dull contest at Princess Magogo Stadium where the hosts were chasing their fourth PSL win in a row since having a new coach in the form of Jozef Vukusic.

Still smarting from their 2-0 win over Stellies, Usuthu were blunt upfront as they were frustrated by the visiting Chilli Boys who were desperate for their maiden PSL victory.

Despite both sides failing to break the deadlock in the opening stanza, the visitors came back stronger and forced the hosts to commit errors.

Coach Norman Mapeza’s side would eventually break the deadlock through William Twala who was unmarked in the box before unleashing a powerful shot to beat goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha.

With the hosts chasing an equalizer, they were exposed at the back and Twala completed his brace when he received a beautiful cross from Thabo Rakhale before beating his marker and easily slotting the ball into Mbatha’s empty net in the 85th minute.

In search of an immediate goal, Lehlohonolo Majoro could not control his effort in the penalty area as he hit the crossbar three minutes later.

However, the win doesn’t bring much relief as far as the log table is concerned because the Eastern Cape-based club remains at the bottom with seven points from 11 games.

For the Durban outfit, Usuthu is placed 14th on the log table with 11 points from the same number of matches so far.