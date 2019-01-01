Saturday’s PSL Joint Review: Maritzburg United qualify for play-offs, Black Leopards survive relegation

The 2018/19 PSL campaign came to an end on Saturday afternoon and Goal reviews five matches

Maritzburg United drew 1-1 with fellow relegation candidates Baroka FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The Team of Choice scored through Mohau Mokate in the opening half and the result saw them qualify for the Relegation/Promotional play-offs.

On the other hand, Bakgaga also survived automatic relegation thanks to Mduduzi Mdantsane’s strike.

At the Thohoyandou Stadium, Black Leopards welcomed Cape Town City and the former secured a hard fought win via a 1-0 scoreline though Isaac Masia’s header.

Lidoda Duvha survived relegation, and Benni McCarthy's City finished the campaign on fourth place.

Shifting focus to the clash where Bidvest Wits visited Golden Arrows at King Zwelithini Stadium, the former recorded a 1-0 win through a solitary goal by Frank Mhango.

The result saw Wits and Arrows finish the season on third and 10th place respectively on the league standings.

In the Capital City, Tshwane, SuperSport United lost 1-0 to Highlands Park at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, with Peter Shalulile scoring the only goal of the match.

SuperSport finished the season on sixth place, while climbed up to seventh spot.

Lastly, Bloemfontein Celtic secured a 3-1 victory over AmaZulu at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium with Maloisane Ramasimong and Rendani Ndou (brace) scoring for the winners.

