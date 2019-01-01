Saturday’s PSL Joint Review: Golden Arrows stun Cape Town City, Chippa United brush aside AmaZulu

Abafana Bes’thende secure a win over the Mother City side, while the Chilli Boys recorded a crucial victory against Usuthu

The Premier Soccer League ( ) action continued on Saturday and there were mixed results.

Golden Arrows locked horns with Cape Town City at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in the afternoon.

Abafana Bes’thende were chasing a win to cement their spot in the top eight and they were looking to continue with their winning momentum.

On the other hand, City were eyeing a win to keep their PSL title hopes alive and their coach Benni McCarthy knew that going to Durban was not going to be an easy challenge.

Both sides failed to find the back of the net in the opening half and Arrows striker Lerato Lamola took the matters into his own hands late in the second stanza.

The speedy forward scored the winning goal in the 82nd minute and Arrows collected the three points after winning 1-0 and they remained ninth on the log table with 31 points from 25 league games.

While City remained fourth on the log with 40 points with five matches left this season.

In the second match of the day, AmaZulu welcomed Chippa United at the King Zwelithini Stadium as both sides looked to escape the relegation zone.

The Chilli Boys broke the deadlock in the 24th minute through Andile Mbenyane's fine header and they managed to hold on to the lead at the interval.

Despite a number of attempts at goal and could not find the equalizing goal and they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Chippa on the night.

As a result, Usuthu remained 11th on the league table with 26 points, while Chippa coach Clinton Larsen’s men moved up to 13th spot with 24 points from 25 games.