Saturday’s PSL Joint Review: Golden Arrows shoot down Chippa United, Black Leopards & Highlands Park draw

Abafana Bes’thende bagged their second PSL win, beating the Chilli Boys, whilst Lidoda Duvha drew against the Lions of the North

Goal reviews two Premier Soccer League ( ) matches which got underway at 15:00 on Saturday, where there were five goals scored in the entertaining clashes.

were looking for their second win of the season and they hosted , who were desperate to register their maiden victory of the season.

The other encounter saw Black renewing their rivalry at home against former National First Division (NFD) opponents in the form of .

Golden Arrows 2-1 Chippa United

Abafana Bes’thende were at home welcoming the Chilli Boys at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, looking to erase their heavy 5-0 loss against Bloemfontein .

Coach Steve Komphela had to uplift his side’s morale to start on the front foot and ensure they unsettle their visitors.

Arrows had a bright start as they looked to find the back of the net in the opening half, where they managed to put the Eastern Cape-based club under pressure from the opening 10 minutes.

Despite failing to convert their chances, their efforts would be rewarded in the 31st minute when Nduduzo Sibiya converted to beat Patrick Tignyemb on his far post.

As it was 1-0 at half time, the hosts continued to probe for the second goal but were not clinical upfront allowing Chippa to regroup.

Following good movement by Clinton Larsen’s men, Siyabonga Dube was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box before Boikanyo Komane converted from the spot to equalise.

However, Chippa looked sleepy at the back and allowed Knox Mutizwa to score the winner in the 90th minute, the Zimbabwean’s initial header hit the woodwork but managed to finish the rebound to secure their second win.

Meanwhile, the win sees Arrows move up to fourth with six points whilst their counterparts sit 12th with two points so far.

Black Leopards 1-1 Highlands Park

A look at the Thohoyandou Stadium, both teams were under pressure to get three points on the board, but the hosts were the better side when it comes to attacking.

Despite failing to use their chances and capitalise on the Lions of the North's shaky defence, coach Lionel Soccia’s men were left to rue their poor finishing.

It was Luckyboy Mokoena who scored in the 42nd minute for the Tembisa-based club, handing the visitors a lead heading to the tunnel.

However, Lidoda Duvha rectified their errors after their return from the dressing room, and Lesedi Kapinga made it 1-1 in the 51st minute.

Despite the efforts from both camps, there was no change in the scoreboard and the hosts move to the 15th spot with a single point from three matches, and coach Owen Da Gama's men sit 11th on the table with two points.