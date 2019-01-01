Saturday’s PSL Joint Review: Black Leopards down Golden Arrows in Thohoyandou

There were a few PSL matches on Saturday but goals were galore in Thohoyandou as Lidoda Duvha stunned Abafana Bes'thende

A number of Premier Soccer League ( ) clubs were on a break this weekend but the action continued on Saturday where some of the clubs had to go on with the business.

Goal reviews two matches where Black hosted and were at home to .

Black Leopards 2-1 Golden Arrows

Lidoda returned to winning ways, erasing their 3-0 loss to away from home in their midweek match.

Coach Luc Eymael managed to guide his troops to a victory over his nemesis, Steve Komphela via a comfortable scoreline.

Although Abafana Bes’thende netted first through Knox Mutizwa in the 39th minute, they were not stable at the back to allow the hosts to bag a win.

Two goals in the second half through Lesedi Kapinga in the 69th and Themba Ndlovu’s 71st-minute goal ensured Lidoda Duvha retained the full three points in Venda.

Resulting from the win, Leopards moves to ninth place with 25 points from 12 games whilst Steve Komphela’s side occupies number four with 20 points from 13 games.

Cape Town City 0-0 Highlands Park

Down in Cape Town, the Citizens welcomed the Lions of the North but they fired blanks as they failed to bag the full three points at Cape Town Stadium.

Coach Jan Olde Riekerink is yet to secure his maiden win since taking over from Benni McCarthy who was sacked last month.

Looking at the log table, the Mother City outfit sits 10th with 13 points from as many matches whilst the Lions of the North remain at number six with 17 points from 13 matches.