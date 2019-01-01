Saturday’s PSL Joint Review: Bidvest Wits shock AmaZulu, Baroka frustrate Cape Town City, Stellenbosch hold Chippa United

The Clever Boys stunned Usuthu, the Citizens drew their opening clash against Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele whilst the Chilli Boys were held by Stellies

The eagerly-anticipated 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season got off to a bright start on Saturday afternoon.

FC welcomed in what turned to be a thriller at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, where the supporters witnessed a humdinger of a match.

In the other early kick-off of the day, welcomed PSL newbies Stellenbosch FC at the iconic Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

In the final game of the night, travelled to Durban to face .

Baroka FC 2-2 Cape Town City

The Citizens were the first to draw blood when defender Keanu Cupido found the back of the net as early as the 22nd minute of the match.

In their quest to dominate the proceedings, City managed to double their lead through forward Kermit Erasmus when he scored in the 32nd minute, but they allowed coach Wedson Nyirenda’s men to fight back.

Striker Mduduzi Mdantsane eventually pulled one back for the hosts two minutes later and they did not take their foot off the pedal as they exerted more pressure on their visitors.

Tshediso Patjie made it 2-2 with four minutes to go to the interval to ensure the two sides headed to the tunnel deadlocked.

Despite the desire and drive to find a winning goal, neither side could hit the target and the encounter ended in a 2-2 draw after 90 minutes.

Chippa United 0-0 Stellenbosch FC

Shifting focus to the Eastern Cape province, the game could not produce the goals in the opening half despite the hosts’ push for the opener.

Coach Clinton Larsen’s men started better with the likes of Kurt Lentjies and Lerato Manzini causing all sorts of troubles for the visiting defence, but it ended at goalless at half-time.

Upon their return from the tunnel, both Steve Barker and his counterpart introduced changes, yet the desired results couldn't be achieved as they shared the spoils.

AmaZulu 0-3 Bidvest Wits

In the final encounter of the day, coach Cavin Johnson’s AmaZulu hosted Bidvest Wits at the King Zwelithini Stadium.

The Clever Boys had the upper hand from the opening stages of the contest and Terrence Dzukamanja was on target in the 15th minute to put the visitors ahead.

As Usuthu looked to respond swiftly, they could not clear their lines and allowed the Students to double their lead towards the 40th minute.

Deon Kavendji made it 2-0 to ensure the Braamfontein-based side go to the tunnel with a comfortable lead away from home.

It was 2-0 at half time in favour of coach Gavin Hunt’s side and they did not take their feet off the pedal as they continued to probe for another goal.

Their efforts were rewarded in the 54th minute when skipper Thulani Hlatshwayo managed to secure their third goal through a header following Keegan Ritchie’s free-kick.

In the wake of the win, the 2016 PSL champions now occupy the top spot with three points, leaving the hosts at the bottom of the standings from the defeat.