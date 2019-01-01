Saturday’s PSL Joint Review: Bidvest Wits beat Baroka, Maritzburg United surprise SuperSport United

The penultimate round of the current season took place on Saturday afternoon and Goal reviews five matches

Maritzburg United fought hard to secure a 3-1 win against SuperSport United at the Harry Gwala Stadium to ease their relegation concerns.

The result saw Maritzburg remain at the bottom of the standings with 26 points from 29 games and they will have to fight hard to ensure that they get another win in their final match against FC next weekend.

Goals from Mohau Mokate and a brace from Judas Moseamedi saw the Team of Choice get a win, while Matsatsantsa's goal was netted by Aubrey Modiba.

SuperSport are now placed sixth with 44 points from 29 games and they will hope to finish their campaign with a win.

In the other match of the day, defeated Baroka FC 3-1 in a game which was played at the Bidvest Stadium.

The Clever Boys scored through Lehlohonolo Majoro, Robyn Johannes and Cole Alexander, while Tshediso Patjie netted for the visitors.

Following the victory, Wits remained third on the table with 51 points and Bakgaga also remained 12th with 28 points.

At the Makhulong Stadium, Bloemfontein lost 1-0 to and the only goal of the match was netted by Tendai Ndoro in the 80th minute. strike.

Highlands have now accumulated 38 points and they are placed eighth on the table, while Celtic are sitting on ninth spot with 37 points from 29 matches.

Looking at the match at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, thrashed 3-1

Goals from Rhulani Manzini, Donashamo Malamo and Repo Malepe helped the visitors secure an away win, while Polokwane's consolation goal was scored by Mohamed Anas.

Polokwane remained fifth on the table with 44 points and Chippa moved up to 13th spot with 27 points.

Lastly, FC held Black to a 1-1 draw at the King Zwelithini Stadium.

Mwape Musonda opened the scoring for Leopards, while Sibusiso Mabiliso grabbed a late equalizer for the hosts.

Usuthu remained 11th on the standings with 31 points, while Lidoda Duvha are now placed on 15th place with 27 points.