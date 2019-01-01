Saturday’s PSL Joint Preview: SuperSport United eye second spot against Stellenbosch

Although some clubs are on a break, PSL action takes the centre stage this Saturday as Goal previews four games

As the first round of the Premier Soccer League ( ) is fast approaching, there are mouth-watering clashes scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

Goal previews the matches where host Bloemfontein , are away to Black and welcomes .

In the other match of the day, revitalized SuperSport United face Stellenbosch FC at home to cap off the day’s action.

Polokwane City vs

Rise and Shine continue to experience a slump as far as their form is concerned but will be hoping to amend their ways in front of their home crowds at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium at 15:30.

A look at their past few matches, Polokwane has lost three games in the league to Cape Town City, and respectively and find themselves under pressure.

Having conceded nine goals in three matches is not a good reflection for a club that is challenging to finish in the top four and interim coach Bernard Molekwa will look to change their fortunes as they head to the Christmas break.

City occupy number 10 spot with 13 points from 12 league matches and will be gunning to down Phunya Sele Sele.

Looking at coach Lehlohonolo Seema’s men, they are coming from two draws and a single win. Heading to Polokwane means they are on a hunt for maximum spoils.

The Free State–outfit beat Highlands Park before playing to two draws against and the Citizens at home this past week.

Sitting at number eight on the table with 14 points from 11 games will motivate the visitors to push for a decent spot come the end of the first round.

Black Leopards vs Golden Arrows

The two PSL clubs are set to renew rivalry at Thohoyandou Stadium at 18:00 where both teams will battle it out for the full three points, but the hosts are under pressure.

Coach Luc Eymael’s side is still licking its wounds from a 3-0 loss at the hands of away from home and will be gunning to erase that defeat.

However, they managed to bag a win over Cape Town City before the loss to Norman Mapeza’s side in their midweek clash.

Lidoda Duvha occupies 13th spot on the table on 12 points from 11 matches and sparks are set to fly as both Eymael and Komphela have been at each other’s throats in the recent past.

Coming to Abafana Bes’thende, the Durban-based club is challenging for top spot as they sit fourth with 20 points and are out to maintain their winning run.

Arrows beat the reigning PSL champions, , Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele and will be challenging for their third successive win in the PSL campaign.

Although Komphela has made their intentions clear as far as challenging for the coveted trophy, the astute manager will push his troops to remain composed.

Cape Town City vs Highlands Park

The Citizens are still adjusting to life under their new boss, Jan Olde Riekerink and will look to please the manager with a win at the Cape Town Stadium at 18:00.

Sitting 11th with 12 points from as many games is not familiar to them with the former MTN8 champions and the new manager set to ensure they move up the table.

Still in high spirits after bagging a point away to Siwelele, they lost to Leopards and were victorious in their home game to Polokwane via a 5-3 margin.

On the part of the Lions of the North, coach Owena Da Gama is aware they dropped two points at home as they were held by on Tuesday night.

Apart from the draw to the Clever Boys, the Tembisa-based club was held by Stellenbosch whilst suffering to a 3-1 loss to Seema’s Celtic away in Bloemfontein.

Comfortably sitting at number six position with 16 points from 12 games means Da Gama will have to rally behind his men to return to winning ways.

SuperSport United vs Stellenbosch FC

Coach Kaitano Tembo is on a mission to remain hot favourites for the league title and will lead his troops to their third successive PSL win.

Fresh from wins over Gavin Hunt’s Wits and the Team of Choice in their midweek assignment, Matsantsantsa will look to add more woes to Steve Barker’s side.

The reigning Wafa Wafa champions sit third with 20 points and a win will see them toppling Masandawana, thus piling pressure on .

Shifting focus to the visitors, Stellies are not finding it easy in the top-flight as they will go out to Tshwane to avoid their second straight loss.

The PSL newbies were handed a 4-0 drubbing by Amakhosi, drew against Highlands and were also beaten by - they find themselves languishing at number 14 position with 11 points.

With Barker urging his men to learn as quickly as possible to remain in the top-flight, facing an in-form SuperSport will demand a lot from his side at Lucas Moripe Stadium at 20:15