Saturday's PSL Joint Preview: SuperSport set for tough battle in Thohoyandou, while AmaZulu and Cape Town City eye home wins

The Citizens will hope to continue their resurgence, while Matsatsantsa are set for a tricky test in Thohoyandou and Usuthu look to bounce back

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) action continues on Saturday with three enticing encounters to look forward to.

The PSL title race is slowing reaching its business end and SuperSport United know that they will have their work cut out as they travel to Thohoyandou to take on a resurgent Leopards, who are fresh off a win in the Limpopo Derby.

This will create a festive atmosphere in Venda, and much will be asked about the role that the blistering heat will play.

Very few teams have been able to come to Thohoyandou and walk away with all three points in a 15:30 kick-off.

This could prove daunting, but SuperSport head coach Kaitano Tembo has previously suggested that they won’t allow the conditions to faze them, considering their previous experience at playing on the continent.

SuperSport though are currently eighth on the league standings but will be buoyed on at the fact that the last time they locked horns with Lidoda Duvha, they walked away with a 4-0 win over Leopards.

On the day, Aubrey Modiba and Evans Rusike were both on target, and the duo have since gone on to top the club’s goalscoring charts making them dangermen.

However, Leopards too have players who can change the game at an instant especially Mwape Musonda, who has four goals this season and could give a SuperSport defence which has conceded just 13 goals this season a few headaches.

Elsewhere on Saturday, the Citizens welcome Bakgaga to the Cape Town Stadium.

The visitors will be keen on bouncing back following defeat in the Limpopo Derby, while Benni McCarthy’s men are looking to make it four games without defeat as they plot their way up the PSL ladder.

City will almost certainly count on Siphelele Mthembu in front of goal as he has five goals this season.

The former Chiefs striker’s presence will also be welcomed with new signing Kermit Erasmus facing a late fitness test and looks doubtful.

Mthembu’s attacking ability will particularly be a cause for concern for Baroka with the likes of Bradley Ralani and Ayanda Patosi running the show in midfield.

Baroka on the other end, are undergoing a transitional phase as they look to find the right formula for success, but one player that is the future Jemondre Dickens. The centre-forward has netted two goals this season and looks a constant threat whenever he has been given a run.

Lastly, in the final game of the evening, many will be watching the battle between AmaZulu and Highlands Park with keen eyes.

The two teams have arguably been some of the most impressive this season attacking wise which potentially makes for an intriguing showdown.

Both sides are desperate to get into the top eight and victory will go a long way in making that happen.

Usuthu’s form of late has dropped as they have won just one of their last three games most notably losing 3-2 to Polokwane City in their last games, this will worry head coach Cavin Johnson as he prepares to come up against a Highlands Park side, who are unbeaten in their last five games, defeating Cape Town City and drawing with the likes of SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates among others.

One player though that Highlands Park will be delighted to have back is Mothobi Mvala.

The attacker is the league’s top scorer with seven goals and it will take a brave person to bet against him adding to his tally against an AmaZulu side, who have looked frail at the back.

Meanwhile, the home side will be without creative mastermind Phumlani Gumede, who will miss the game through suspension.