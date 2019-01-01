Saturday’s PSL Joint Preview: Maritzburg United face Highlands Park, SuperSport United tackle Polokwane City
Highlands Park will lock horns with relegation-threatened Maritzburg United at the Makhulong Stadium.
While Maritzburg are placed at the bottom of the 16-team log with 20 points and they have five matches left to rescue their PSL status.
The two teams played to a 2-2 draw at Harry Gwala Stadium in the first round clash.
In the second match of the day, SuperSport United will welcome high flying Polokwane City at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.
SuperSport are looking to collect the full three points and move up on the log standings as they are placed sixth on the table with 39 points from 24 matches.
Their visitors, Polokwane secured a 3-1 win over Black Leopards at home last weekend and they find themselves in the fifth spot with 40 points.
Rise and Shine will be looking to cement their place in the top eight with a victory over Matsatsantsa.
The two teams played to a 1-1 draw at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in the first round match.
|Match Number
|Fixture
|Date
|Venue
|Kick-off Time
|TV channel
|1
|Highlands Park vs. Maritzburg United
|13/04
|Makhulong Stadium
|15h00
|Sabc 1
|2
|SuperSport United vs. Polokwane City
|13/04
|Lucas Moripe Stadium
|20h15
|Sabc 1