Saturday’s PSL Joint Preview: Maritzburg United face Highlands Park, SuperSport United tackle Polokwane City

Premier Soccer League (PSL) action will continue on Saturday and Goal previews two matches involving relegation-threatened side

Highlands Park will lock horns with relegation-threatened Maritzburg United at the Makhulong Stadium.

The Lions of the North are coming off a win over FC and a draw against in their last two league matches.

On the other hand, the Team of Choice defeated Bloemfontein Celticat home last weekend.

Looking at the league table, are placed 10th with 30 points from 24 games and they are looking to keep their hopes of finishing in the top eight alive.

While Maritzburg are placed at the bottom of the 16-team log with 20 points and they have five matches left to rescue their status.

The two teams played to a 2-2 draw at Harry Gwala Stadium in the first round clash.

In the second match of the day, SuperSport United will welcome high flying Polokwane City at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Matsatsantsa are set to make their return action after close to a month in a recess having drawn 1-1 with in their last league game.

SuperSport are looking to collect the full three points and move up on the log standings as they are placed sixth on the table with 39 points from 24 matches.

Their visitors, Polokwane secured a 3-1 win over Black at home last weekend and they find themselves in the fifth spot with 40 points.

Rise and Shine will be looking to cement their place in the top eight with a victory over Matsatsantsa.

The two teams played to a 1-1 draw at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in the first round match.