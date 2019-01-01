Saturday’s PSL Joint Preview: It’s a battle of United’s as SuperSport visits Chippa

PSL action continues as Matsantsantsa look to stun the Chilli Boys at home on Saturday night

With the first round of the Premier Soccer League ( ) set to be concluded this weekend, all the clubs are in action but Goal previews three matches scheduled for Saturday.

A top-eight spot is up for grabs as some teams look to end 2019 on a high whilst some target a spot away from the relegation zone.

vs

The Lions of the North are out to bounce back to winning ways as they are fresh from a goalless draw away to before losing 2-0 to SuperSport United last weekend.

Sitting eighth with 17 points after playing 14 matches, coach Owen Da Gama has expressed concerns with their lack of form especially in front of goal.

However, he will be pleased with the return of striker Rodney Ramagalela who was handed compassionate leave and could team up with Tendai Ndoro to trouble the visitors at Makhulong Stadium at 15:30.

Abafana Bes’thende are also looking to return to winning ways and erase their two-match losing streak whilst hoping to consolidate their top-five spot with 20 points.

Coach Steve Komphela’s side suffered a loss to and to Black ahead of this clash, but the experienced tactician will look to motivate his side to a victory in Tembisa.

vs Stellenbosch

Coach Wedson Nyirenda has been under pressure since the start of the 2019/20 season and the Zambian will demand nothing, but the full three points at Peter Mokaba Stadium at 15:30.

Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele occupies 12th spot with 14 points from as many matches and a win will ease their concerns heading to the Christmas break.

The Polokwane-based club comes from two draws against and will be motivated following their hard-fought draw at home to .

Looking at the PSL newbies, Stellies are not finding their stay in the top-flight an easy one, they sit at the bottom of the log table with only 12 points from two wins and six draws.

They will look to rectify their ways after their loss to and a draw to Matsantsantsa, but coach Steve Barker will target an upset against the former Telkom Knockout Cup champions.

With the relegation axe hovering upon them, Barker is aware they have to start picking up points as soon as possible for them to survive.

SuperSport United vs Chippa United

The reigning MTN8 champions are still regarded as the PSL contenders and coach Kaitano Tembo has to rally behind his men to bag their second successive win.

Still in high spirits after beating Highlands at home, SuperSport will look to upset the Eastern Cape-based club away at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at 20:15.

They are number three on the table with 24 points and will look to close the gap on but facing a rejuvenated Chilli Boys will be a daunting task.

Coming to the hosts, coach Norman Mapeza’s side is confident heading to this game after their 1-0 win over a struggling Cape Town City last week.

The Zimbabwean coach is looking to secure his second win and to also head to the short break in a jovial mood, but they will be wary of the Tshwane side.

Chippa sits 11th with 14 points and has played the same number of matches, but a win is what the Port Elizabeth-based club will be looking for.