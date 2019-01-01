Saturday’s PSL Joint Preview: Golden Arrows aim for Chippa United

Abafana Bes’thende look for a win as they welcome the Chilli Boys and Lidoda Duvha chase their first victory against the Lions of the North

Goal previews two Premier Soccer League ( ) matches scheduled to get underway at 15:00 on Saturday.

The first encounter of the day will see Abafana Bes’thende welcoming at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium as they look to erase their loss against Bloemfontein .

In the other encounter set to get underway at the same time, Black welcome high flying at Thohoyandou Stadium.

v Chippa United

Coach Steve Komphela’s troops are still licking their wounds following a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Phunya Sele Sele and will now bank on their home ground advantage.

Looking at the log table, Arrows sit 10th on the log table with three points from their opening win over and will hope to avoid a second loss in a row.

Arrows had a bright start as they claimed the bragging rights in the KwaZulu-Natal Derby over the Team of Choice, but Komphela must be worried about his leaky defence.

Shifting focus to the visitors, the Chilli Boys are desperate for a win since they have not registered maximum points this term.

Under the tutelage of coach Clinton Larsen, the Port Elizabeth-based side has drawn two of their opening games against Stellenbosch and .

As they occupy 11th spot with two points, Larsen will look to see continuity from his side especially after rallying to come back and settle for a point against the reigning champions.

However, facing his former employers that are wounded and desperate to return to winning ways will make their trip to KwaZulu-Natal a challenging one.

Black Leopards v Highlands Park

The former National First Division (NFD) campaigners are set to renew their rivalry as they both look to secure their first three points of the season.

Looking at the hosts, Lidoda Duvha opened their 2019/20 season with a defeat to neighbours before suffering a 1-0 loss to .

Playing at home means manager Lionel Soccoia has to motivate his men to go all out and ensure they ease the pressure of playing three games without a victory.

The Limpopo-based club sits at the bottom of the table with zero points from two defeats and this encounter is set to produce fireworks as both teams look to walk away with maximum points.

Coach Owen Da Gama will urge his men to keep their momentum following a hard-fought 1-0 win over in the MTN8 quarter-final match last weekend.

Despite suffering a 3-2 loss to Amakhosi at home, the Tembisa-based outfit managed to claim a point against coach Eric Tinkler’s Maritzburg away from home.

The Lions of the North are placed at number 12 with one point and will be hoping to keep their winning momentum in all competitions.