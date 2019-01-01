Saturday's PSL Joint Preview: Free State Stars welcome Bidvest Wits, Polokwane City host AmaZulu

The Clever Boys will visit struggling Ea Lla Koto, while Rise and Shine face a confident Usuthu side

Bidvest Wits will be looking to consolidate their top spot on the Premier Soccer League (PSL) log table when they visit Free State Stars on Saturday evening.

The Clever Boys currently sit at the top of the standings with 30 points from 15 league games and their visit to Goble Park Stadium grants them an opportunity to stretch their lead.

Wits finished their first round campaign with wins over Baroka FC and Chippa United, and they are now hoping to remain at the top with a victory over relegation-threatened Stars.

The Clever Boys demolished Ea Lla Koto 3-0 in the first round clash at the Bidvest Stadium back in August 2018.

Stars will be keen to move up on the log table with a victory over Wits at home.

The 2017/18 Nedbank Cup champions parted ways with coach Luc Eymael and he was replaced by Serbian manager in Nikola Kavazovic.

Stars sit 14th on the log table with 13 points from 15 matches and they will have to start collecting points to ensure that they avoid relegation.

Meanwhile, Polokwane City will welcome AmaZulu at the Peter Mokaba Stadium and kick-off is at 15h30.

Rise and Shine are now looking to consolidate their spot in the top five and a win over AmaZulu will elevate them to the third spot.

City are fresh from two draws against Chippa United and Highlands Park, but they were victorious over Bloemfontein Celtic.

On the part of Usuthu coach Cavin Johnson will urge his troops to continue with their fine form after beating Golden Arrows 2-0 in their final match of 2018.

AmaZulu are placed 10th on the league standings with 16 points from 15 matches and a win over Polokwane will see them move further away from the relegation zone.

Looking at the first round result, Polokwane and AmaZulu drew 0-0 at the King Zwelithini Stadium.