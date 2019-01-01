Saturday's PSL Joint Preview: Chippa United welcome Maritzburg United, Black Leopards tackle Golden Arrows

Bottom-placed sides Maritzburg and Chippa will clash in Port Elizabeth, while top eight hopefuls Leopards and Arrows meet in Limpopo

Two Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches are scheduled to take place on Saturday.

Maritzburg United will travel to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth where they are scheduled to face fellow strugglers Chippa United.

The Chilli Boys extended their winless run to 10 league games when they succumbed to a 4-2 defeat to four-time PSL champions Orlando Pirates in Soweto last week.

The result saw Chippa remain 15th on the league standings - three points behind 14th-placed Baroka FC, who will not be in action this weekend.

New Chippa coach Clinton Larsen will be keen to guide the team to victory in his first match in charge of the Eastern Cape-based side after replacing Joel Masutha.

The former Bloemfontein Celtic gaffer could look to dribbling wizards Mark Mayambela and Thabo Rakhale, who have the ability to inspire the team to victory.

Meanwhile, Maritzburg are currently enduring a 12-match winless run in the league having lost 1-0 to the defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns in Tshwane in midweek.

As a result, the Team of Choice remained 16th on the league standings - a point behind 15th-placed Chippa.

It was the team's second defeat under Muhsin Ertugral and the Turkish coach will be keen to mastermind his maiden win against the Chilli Boys.

Club captain Siyanda Xulu and new signing Thabiso Kutumela could be key to Maritzburg's hopes of securing a win in the Eastern Cape Province.



At the Thohoyandou Stadium in the Limpopo Province, in-form Black Leopards will welcome an inconsistent Lamontville Golden Arrows side.

Lidoda Duvha secured an impressive 2-0 victory over three-time PSL champions SuperSport United in Thohoyandou last weekend.

The victory saw Leopards climb up to 11th place on the league standings - three points behind ninth-placed Highlands Park.

English trainer Dylan Kerr's arrival has revived Lidoda Duvha and he will be targeting his fourth successive victory when they face Abafana Bes'thende.

Zambian marksman Mwape Musonda, who grabbed a brace against SuperSport, will be looking to play an important role in helping the team win at home.

Meanwhile, Arrows will be looking to return to winning ways after playing to a 1-1 draw with Bloemfontein Celtic in the City of Roses last weekend.

The draw saw Abafana Bes'thende move up to 10th spot on the league standings - three points behind eighth-placed SuperSport.

Steve Komphela will be hoping to guide the team into the top eight with a victory over Arrows with SuperSport set to face Celtic on Sunday.

The former Kaizer Chiefs coach will look to in-form striker Knox Mutizwa, who has scored twice in Arrows' last two league games.

Arrows will be without Wayde Jooste as the attacking midfielder is suspended.