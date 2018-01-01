Saturday's PSL Joint Preview: Cape Town City eye Bloemfontein Celtc scalp, AmaZulu face Golden Arrows in KZN Derby

The Citizens face a wounded Siwelele side, Usuthu meet Abafana Bes'thende in KZN Derby, whilst the Team Choice eye Bakgaga scalp

With the Premier Soccer League (PSL) set to take a break during the Christmas break, three matches will be played on Saturday.

Two KwaZulu-Natal giants AmaZulu FC and Lamontville Golden Arrows will renew their rivalry at the King Zwelithini Stadium in the afternoon.

Usuthu saw their three-match winning run coming to an end when they were defeated by Black Leopards away last weekend.

Against a motivated Abafana Be'sthende, who are led by coach Clinton Larsen, AmaZulu will not find it easy as the derby is expected to produce fireworks.

Usuthu are placed 11th on the league standings with 13 points from as many games and they will take on an Arrows side which is placed 10th with 16 points.

Shifting focus to Arrows, they defeated Kaizer Chiefs at home, before drawing 2-2 against log leaders, Bidvest Wits away.

Meanwhile, the reigning MTN8 Cup champions Cape Town City will face Bloemfontein Celtic in the Mother City in the evening.

City are placed ninth on the log table with 17 points from 13 games and they will be looking to move into the top eight, before heading to the Christmas recess.

They lost to Highlands Park, before drawing with Chippa United last week and they will face a Celtic side which is winless in its last four matches.

Phunya Sele Sele, who are placed seventh on the league standings with 21 points from 14 games, lost to Highlands Park in their last game last weekend.

Lastly, Maritzburg United will lock horns with a wounded Baroka side at night.

The Team of Choice drew 1-1 against Black Leopards, before losing to SuperSport United, and they are now languishing at 15th spot with 11 points from 13 games.

Looking at Baroka, they are placed 16th on the standings with 11 points from 14 matches meaning that they are also under pressure to have points on the board.

They are winless in their last two matches having lost 2-1 to Bidvest Wits at home on Sunday.