Saturday’s PSL Joint Preview: Bidvest Wits tackle SuperSport United, Black Leopards face Maritzburg United

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) action will continue on Saturday and Goal previews three matches as the season draws to a close

Black Leopards will welcome Maritzburg United at the Thohoyandou Stadium in a clash between two relegation threatened teams.

Lidoda Duvha are still licking their wounds after losing 3-1 to Bidvest Wits in their midweek encounter away in Johannesburg.

will want to avoid their second loss in a space of three days against a desperate Team of Choice whose days in the top flight are slowly becoming numbered.

Coming from a 3-1 loss in Braamfontein, Leopards sit 13th on the log table with 26 points from as many games and this will be a perfect opportunity to retain maximum in front of their home crowds.

For the visitors, coach Eric Tinkler has questioned some of his players’ commitment in their loss to log leaders , but they will fancy their chances in Venda.

The 2017 Nedbank Cup losing finalists are still having a chance to survive the chop to the National First Division (NFD), but they will need a heartless fight to win in Limpopo.

Sitting 16th on the table with 20 points and having three matches to fight for their survival means Maritzburg must go all out against the returnees.

Looking at the second match of the day, Highlands Park are at home to Polokwane City and sparks are set to fly in this encounter at Makhulong Stadium and the match gets underway at 15:00.

The Lions of the North are in high spirits after securing a point in Cape Town against Benni McCarthy’s Citizens on Wednesday night where they drew 1-1.

Having already secured their PSL status for the upcoming season, the Tembisa-based club will look to get a win as they look to cement their spot in the top eight.

Coach Owen Da Gama’s side has defied the odds in the top flight after a lacklustre start and they have collected enough points to stay put, but they face an uphill battle against Rise and Shine.

Highlands occupy the eighth spot with 35 points after playing 27 games and meeting a team challenging for a spot in the top four is always a test.

Coach Jozef Vukusic’s troops suffered a 2-1 loss at the hands of Bloemfontein on Wednesday night at home and will be chasing redemption.

The Polokwane-based outfit has 41 points at number six and will fight to get nine points out of their three remaining matches.

In the final match of the day, SuperSport United have a tough assignment ahead of them when they meet the PSL title-chasing Clever Boys at Lucas Moripe Stadium at 18:00.

Wits are motivated heading to coach Gavin Hunt’s former employers who seem to lack consistency in their campaign.

They demolished Leopards via a 3-1 scoreline at home and the former PSL winning coach is set to push his men to register their second victory in a row this week.

On the log table, the Students sit at number three with 47 points and will want to put more pressure on the Buccaneers as the season is on a final stretch.

With both outfits having three games to play, the hosts will also want to revive their top three aspirations by inflicting a defeat on their rivals.

Article continues below

Coach Kaitano Tembo’s Amatsantsantsa are fresh from a 2-0 defeat to down in Durban and will chase a win in Tshwane after beating last week.

As they sit fourth on the log table with 43 points, the three-time PSL champions are under pressure to return to winning ways considering their hopes of stealing the league crown.