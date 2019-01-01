Saturday’s PSL Joint Preview: Bidvest Wits host Baroka, Maritzburg United look to avoid relegation

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) action will continue on Saturday afternoon and Goal previews six matches

title contenders Bidvest Wits will host relegation-threatened Baroka FC at the Bidvest Stadium.

The Clever Boys are lamenting their disallowed goal against SuperSport United in a game which ended in a 1-1 draw last Saturday.

Wits coach Gavin Hunt refuses to throw in the towel as far as the league title race is concerned.

The Braamfontein-based outfit is placed third on the log table and they will keep the pressure on Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at the top with a win over .

Looking at Baroka, they will be looking to secure their second win in a row after beating last weekend.

The second clash sees Maritzburg United looking to defy the odds and beat SuperSport United whom they welcome at Harry Gwala Stadium.

Maritzburg need nothing, but a win in order to boost their chances of surving relegation having defeated Black last weekend.

Looking at the visitors, SuperSport are looking to secure a top three spot finish as they sit sixth on the standings.

In the third match of the day, AmaZulu will welcome Black Leopards at the King Zwelithini Stadium and the hosts will look to return to winning ways.

Usuthu lost 1-0 to Baroka FC last weekend and coach Cavin Johnson will want to avoid a second loss in a row against a struggling Lidoda Duvha.

AmaZulu have secured their spot in the top flight for the next season.

Looking at Leopards, they are fresh from two defeats to Maritzburg and and those results have exerted pressure on coach Dylan Kerr and his men.

A win will boost their survival chances, but facing the Durban-based club at home is always a challenge.

In the other match,, Highlands Park will take on high-flying Bloemfontein Celtic at the Makhulong Stadium and the encounter will definitely produce sparks.

The Lions of the North lost 2-0 to last weekend and will look to redeem their status at home against Lehlohonolo Seema’s men.

Coach Owen Da Gama’s men have avoided the relegation axe and will be in the elite division next term, but they will want to win this match.

On the other hand, Siwelele are confident after beating 1-0 last Saturday and will aim to consolidate their top eight spot in Tembisa.

Highlands sit at number 10 with 35 points and their visitors are placed at number eight with 37 points and they both have a match to finish their seasons.

Shifting focus to last match of the afternoon where the relegation battle is the focus, Polokwane City welcome Chippa United at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Rise and Shine are battling for a top three finish and a win will take them closer to that achievement whilst it is the opposite for the visitors.

Chippa are still nursing their wounds following a loss to last weekend and they find themselves under pressure of saving their PSL status.

Coach Clinton Larsen’s troops need a win to avoid demotion to the National First Division (NFD), but they face an uphill battle against Jozef Vukusic’s men who are in high spirits.

City occupy the fifth spot with 44 points and winning their last two matches will see them reaching a historical 50 points.

On the part of the Eastern Cape-based side, they sit at number 15 with 24 points and a loss will compound their troubles depending on what happens in Maritzburg between SuperSport versus the Team of Choice.