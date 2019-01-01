Saturday's PSL Joint Preview: Arrows take aim at the Lions of the North, Polokwane City look to add to Free State Stars' woes

Abafana Bes'thende look to keep their unbeaten run going, while Rise and Shine look to bounce back against Ea Lla Koto

Premier Soccer League action resumes on Saturday with two exciting clashes on offer.

In the day’s early encounter, Golden Arrows travel to take on the high-flying Highlands Park, who will be oozing with confidence after recently overcoming AmaZulu in the Nedbank Cup.

The Lions of the North are currently ninth on the Premier Soccer League (PSL) table, but with just a point separating the two teams and the fact that both sides hold top eight aspirations, there is certainly a lot at stake.

Meanwhile, Abafana Bes’thende look to be finding some good form, and after putting aside minnows Tjakastad Junior Shepard, Steve Komphela’s men look to be undergoing a resurgence.

Arrows are currently on a run of four games without defeat which should hold them in good stead, and considering that they have lost just one of their last five games at home, they will be confident.

Komphela is likely to rely on his top scorer in the league, Knox Mutizwa. The Zimbabwean has scored four goals this season and is likely to continue his partnership with the Lerato Lamola.

However, going into the game, all eyes are likely to be on Highlands Park’s main marksman, Mothobi Mvala. After scoring seven goals this season, the 24-year-old has become one of the league’s most dangerous players.

This will be only the sixth meeting between the two sides, but Arrows do boast a healthy record over Highlands Park.

The Kwa-Zulu-Natal outfit have won four, while Highlands Park secured victory just once, a win which coincidentally has come in this campaign.

On the day, Mvala netted twice, and Arrows will hope that he does not come to the party yet again as they prepare to lock horns.

Elsewhere in the country, Free State Stars are set for a tricky encounter coming up against the impressive Polokwane City.

Under coach Jozef Vukusic, Rise and Shine have been one of the most impressive campaigners this season and coming up against a side who have registered just one victory in five previous encounters in all competitions, with others being defeats, does not bode too well for the Bethlehem-based outfit.

In addition, Ea Lla Koto have struggled at home registering no wins in their last seven games, Polokwane City may relish the opportunity.

The Polokwane-based outfit are coming off a disappointing Nedbank Cup exit but will hope to bounce back.

Jabulani Maluleke will be the player to watch having netted three goals this season and contributed five assists.

He is likely to a test a defence which has conceded a whopping 29 goals in 18 games.

Article continues below

While the signs are not promising as Stars head into the clash, Stars have won seven of the previous 15 encounters. Worryingly though, is that Stars last win came in a five-goal thriller played last season.