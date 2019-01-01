Saturday's Nedbank Cup Review: Defending champions Free State Stars eliminated, Golden Arrows reach Last 16

Ea Lla Koto fail to defend their crown, Galaxy defeat Umvoti, while Abafana Bes’thende brushed aside Tjakastad

The Nedbank Cup Last 32 round matches took centre stage on Saturday and the defending champions exited the tournament.

Free State Stars were stunned by National First Division (NFD) side, Richards Bay at the Goble Park Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Coached by Nikola Kavazovic, Stars were looking to erase their 5-0 defeat at the hands of Cape Town City in the league, but failed to return to winning ways at home.

The NFD side netted first through Michael Gumede in the 54th minute before scoring their second goal with 15 minutes left on the clock when Siyanda Ngubo made it 2-0 to Richards Bay.

Ea Lla Koto's consolation goal was netted by Sifiso Mbele, who scored to make it 2-1 in the 79th minute, it was not enough for the champions to remain in the competition.

In the second match of the day, Umvoti FC lost 3-1 to Dan Malesela’s TS Galaxy at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

Former Chippa United player Sizwe Mdlinzo netted first for the visitors and Nation Ndlovu made it 2-0 before the ABC Motsepe League side scored an own goal to complete a 3-0 rout for Galaxy.

Looking at the third match of the day, Golden Arrows were away to Tjakastad FC at the Mbombela Stadium and the visitors managed to reach the next stage of the competition.

Arrows scored three goals through Joao Moreira, Nkosinathi Sibisi and Zolani Nkombela to seal their spot in the Last 16.

Arrows took the lead in the sixth minute, before Sibisi doubled it in the five minutes before the half-hour mark, while Nkombela secured a 3-0 win when he scored in the 57th minute.

Richards Bay, TS Galaxy and Golden Arrows joined Bidvest Wits, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, Black Leopards, Chippa United and Cape Town City in the Last 16.