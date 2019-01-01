Saturday’s Joint PSL Preview: Golden Arrows eye Cape Town City scalp, Chippa United face wounded AmaZulu

Abafana Bes’thende Boys look to defeat the Citizens at home, while Usuthu welcome relegation threatened Chilli Boys

The Premier Soccer League ( ) action will continue on Saturday with Golden Arrows taking on Cape Town City at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

Arrows are fresh from a 1-0 win over FC in the league before the international Fifa break and they also secured a 2-1 win over Bloemfontein in the Nedbank Cup last weekend.

Abafana Bes'thende are still fighting to finish in the top eight as they sit ninth on the log table with 28 points from 24 matches.

On the other hand, City drew 0-0 with before their 2-0 loss at the hands of in the Nedbank Cup last weekend.

City are placed fourth on the log table with 40 points and they have seven matches to have a say in the title race.

A first round clash between Arrows and City failed to produce a winner as they settled for a goalless draw in August 2018 at the Cape Town Stadium.

Goal also takes a look at Chippa United's encounter against AmaZulu at the King Zwelitihini Stadium.

The Chilli Boys are involved in the relegation battle and coach Clinton Larsen returns home to Durban chasing a win to ease their concerns.

Despite their fine run in the Nedbank Cup as they are in the semi-finals, Chippa are placed 14th on the log table with 21 points and they will have to fight for a win against Usuthu.

Shifting focus to , coach Cavin Johnson’s men are also desperate for points, but facing Chippa at home gives them an edge. Usuthu are still licking their wounds following a 4-1 loss at the hands of .

Meanwhile, AmaZulu sit 11th on the log standings with 26 points and they will need to collect maximum points to move up to a decent spot as the season draws to a close.

Although Usuthu clinched a 1-0 win over Chippa in November last year, the second round encounter has all the ingredients of a thriller.