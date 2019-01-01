Saturday’s Joint PSL Preview: Golden Arrows eye Cape Town City scalp, Chippa United face wounded AmaZulu
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) action will continue on Saturday with Golden Arrows taking on Cape Town City at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.
Arrows are fresh from a 1-0 win over Baroka FC in the league before the international Fifa break and they also secured a 2-1 win over Bloemfontein Celtic in the Nedbank Cup last weekend.
Abafana Bes'thende are still fighting to finish in the top eight as they sit ninth on the log table with 28 points from 24 matches.
On the other hand, City drew 0-0 with Polokwane City before their 2-0 loss at the hands of Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup last weekend.
City are placed fourth on the log table with 40 points and they have seven matches to have a say in the title race.
A first round clash between Arrows and City failed to produce a winner as they settled for a goalless draw in August 2018 at the Cape Town Stadium.
Goal also takes a look at Chippa United's encounter against AmaZulu at the King Zwelitihini Stadium.
The Chilli Boys are involved in the relegation battle and coach Clinton Larsen returns home to Durban chasing a win to ease their concerns.
Despite their fine run in the Nedbank Cup as they are in the semi-finals, Chippa are placed 14th on the log table with 21 points and they will have to fight for a win against Usuthu.
Shifting focus to AmaZulu, coach Cavin Johnson’s men are also desperate for points, but facing Chippa at home gives them an edge. Usuthu are still licking their wounds following a 4-1 loss at the hands of Free State Stars.
Meanwhile, AmaZulu sit 11th on the log standings with 26 points and they will need to collect maximum points to move up to a decent spot as the season draws to a close.
Although Usuthu clinched a 1-0 win over Chippa in November last year, the second round encounter has all the ingredients of a thriller.
|Match Number
|Fixture
|Date
|Venue
|Kick-off Time
|TV channel
|1
|Golden Arrows vs. Cape Town City
|06/04
|Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium
|15h00
|Sabc 1
|2
|AmaZulu vs. Chippa United
|06/04
|King Zwelithini Stadium
|20h15
|Sabc 1