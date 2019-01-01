Saturday's Cosafa Cup Preview: Lesotho face guests Uganda, Zimbabwe eye Comoros scalp

The 2019 Cosafa Cup quarter-final matches will take place on Saturday and Goal previews two games

Lesotho are set to start their campaign against the tournament guests, on Saturday evening.

Likuena are entering the regional competition at the quarter-final stage having finished third in last year's competition.

Moses Maliehe's side will be hoping to go one step further and reach the final where anything is possible.

Lesotho coach Maliehe's dangerman is Tshwarelo Bereng, who is on the books of Premier Soccer League ( ) outfit Black .

Meanwhile, Uganda have been invited to the Southern African tournament having dominated East and Central African football - winning a record 14 Cecafa Cup titles.

The Cranes will be under the guidance of Abdallah Mubira in the absence of head coach Sebastien Desabre.

French tactician Desabre is currently working with the Uganda squad which is set to participate in the 2019 (Afcon) finals in .

According to the Fifa website, Lesotho and Uganda have met four times with the Cranes recording three wins, while one match ended in a draw.

Lastly, Zimbabwe will begin their Cosafa Cup title defence campaign against Comoros on Saturday afternoon.

The Warriors are also entering the tournament at the quarterfinal stage having won the competition last year.

Record six-time Cosafa Cup champions Zimbabwe are looking to go all the way and clinch their third successive title.



Zimbabwe coach Sunday Chidzambwa has named a very experienced squad for this year's Cosafa Cup which is headlined by -based striker Knowledge Musona.



Meanwhile, Comoros progressed to the quarter-finals for the first time in the history of the tournament after winning Group A.



Les Coelacantes defeated Mauritius 2-1 in their final group match which was played at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday.



Comoros coach Mohamed Chamité coach will look to Ibroihim Youssouf, who has scored twice in this year's tournament.

According to the Fifa website, Zimbabwe and Comoros have clashed twice with the Warriors winning one game, while the other match ended in a draw.