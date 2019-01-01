Saturday's Caf Champions League review: AS Vita thump Simba, Constantine stun TP Mazembe

Vita’s heavy win over Simba could have served as compensation for the 2-0 defeat they suffered at Al Ahly in their Group D opener

Congolese giants AS Vita thumped Simba 5-0 at home to record their first victory on Saturday.

Jean-Marc Makusu grabbed a brace, while Fabrice Ngoma converted a penalty along with Bompunga Botuli and Kupa Makwewke to complete the rout.

The result saw AS Vita belittling Simba who convincingly humbled JS Saoura 3-0 at home last week.

The Tanzanians arrived in Kinshasa expected to give AS Vita a stiff challenge but they capitulated to the heavy defeat.

It was also a recovery effort for AS Vita who lost 2-0 away at Al Ahly in their opening match and the Congolese giants are now second in Group D.

Meanwhile, TP Mazembe were stunned 3-0 away at Algerian champions CS Constantine at the Stade Mohamed-Hamlaoui.

After beating Ismaily 2-0 in their Group C opening match, TP Mazembe appeared to be on a roll in this tournament.

But second half goals from Houcine Benayada, Nasreddine Zaalani and Sid Ali Lamri sank TP Mazembe at the hands of Constantine.

Article continues below

It was a commendable individual outing for Constantine forward Abdenour Belkheir, who provided assists for Benayada and Lamri.

Constantine have now won all of their six Champions League games this season and have impressively kept clean sheets in all of them.

Despite the loss, Mazembe are in second spot in Group C which is led by Constantine.