Saturday PSL Review: Polokwane City edge AmaZulu in high-scoring affair, Bidvest Wits maintain their lead at the top

Rise and Shine returned to winning ways against Usuthu and the Clever Boys rallied to secure victory against Ea Lla Koto

With the focus on the Premier Soccer League (PSL) encounters marking the resumption of the second round in the new year on Saturday afternoon, Polokwane City and AmaZulu locked their horns at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Rise and Shine welcomed Usuthu as they were chasing a win in the league following their 2-2 draw against Chippa United just before the Christmas break.

Coach Jozef Vukusic’s men opened the scoring as early as the first minute through Bongile Booi’s goal to put City ahead.

Striker Walter Musona made it 2-0 for the hosts in the 17th minute, but they allowed Bonginkosi Ntuli to pull one back in the 28th minute.

However, the Zimbabwean (Musona) restored Rise and Shine’s lead on the stroke of half time to ensure they went to the tunnel leading 3-1.

Upon their return from the half time break, City took their feet off the pedal and allowed Siyethemba Sithebe to score their second goal in the 51st minute.

However, it was not enough and as a result of the hard fought win for the hosts, Polokwane are placed third with 26 points from 16 games whilst Cavin Johnson’s men occupy the 10th spot with 16 points from as many games.

In the day's other match, log leaders Bidvest Wits faced Free State Stars at Goble Park Stadium.

The Clever Boys succumbed to an early shock when Ea Lla Koto netted through Harris Tchilimbou’s second minute strike.

After the half-hour mark, the Braamfontein-based side's efforts were rewarded as they found the back of the net thanks to Terrence Djukamanja, whomade it 1-1 in the 32nd minute.

Article continues below

With the game level at the break, Elias Pelembe then put his side ahead in the 73rd minute and put the log leaders in pole position to register their first win in the second round.

Right towards the death, Stars were dealt a huge blow when Thabiso Tema was red carded to mark a disappointing start for coach Nikola Kavazovic.

In the wake of the win, Wits remain at the top with 33 points from 16 games whilst the reigning Nedbank Cup champions remain 14th with 13 points from 16 matches.