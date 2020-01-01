Sassuolo's Boga names ex-Chelsea star Hazard as most talented he's played with

The Belgian maestro spent seven years at Stamford Bridge before moving to Real Madrid

winger Jeremie Boga has named Eden Hazard as the most talented player he has played alongside in his career.

The Belgian is six years older than the Ivorian and he found more success in his career to date, winning seven titles, and having a hand in 202 goals (110 goals, 92 assists) in 352 competitive appearances.

Boga was not a first-ream regular at , making just one Premier League appearance, on the opening day of the 2017/18 season at home to , playing only the first 18 minutes before he was replaced by Andreas Christensen after Gary Cahill was given an early bath.

After being loaned to , Granada and , Boga left for Sassuolo in the summer of 2018.

“I say Hazard because he does something with the ball that no one in the world can do," the 23-year-old said in an Instagram interview when asked about the most talented players he has come up against.

"If I have to talk about my team, there are [Domenico ]Berardi and [Manuel] Locatelli who are very strong.

"My experience at Chelsea was wonderful, I did my training there and I trained with incredibly talented players like Hazard and [Didier] Drogba.

"It is an experience that will stay with me for a lifetime."

Boga also mentioned Hazard as his inspiration, likewise Lionel Messi and Hatem Ben Arfa.

"Who inspired me the most? I say Messi, Hazard and Ben Arfa that I watched since I was a child, even now I watch their videos," he said.

Boga has scored 11 goals and provided five assists in all competitions since joining Sassuolo.

The bulk of them have come this season, where he has eight goals and four assists in the .