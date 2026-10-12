Sassuolo-Milan: “A clear penalty for a foul on Ramos was not given, and Laurentié’s challenge on Gila warranted a red card”

"Inside the Sassuolo penalty area, Sassuolo defender Caleta-Car wraps his arms around Gonçalo Ramos. You cannot do that in football. The ball is nowhere near them, making it an even more serious foul. In the second half, there is an identical situation: this time Ramos wraps his arms around Cinquegrano when the ball is elsewhere, but on this occasion the Milan centre-forward is penalised for an attacking foul. The first-half incident should have been penalised. VAR cannot stay silent in that situation. The referee has to follow the play, so he cannot have seen it. It is fair to say Milan were denied a clear penalty".





"Laurentié is about to enter the Milan penalty area, but Gila steps in to stop him and take the ball. The Sassuolo forward then comes back at him. The referee blows for a foul but shows no card. And what does VAR do? Nothing. The point of contact on Gila's leg is very high. The referee did not even show a yellow card".





Graziano Cesari gave his verdict on the refereeing incidents in Sassuolo-Milan on Mediaset's Pressing.



