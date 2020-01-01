Sassuolo become first Serie A club to announce return to training

Sassuolo players will be able to train at the club's facilities from Monday, although no more than six people can be present at once.

have become the first team to announce a resumption of training activities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Optional individual sessions will be allowed to take place at the Mapei Football Center from Monday, although social distancing rules must be complied with and there can be no mass gatherings.

A decree issued by the Emilia-Romagna region of on Thursday opened the door for Sassuolo, , and to return to training next week.

The rest of the Serie A clubs have to wait until at least May 18, which is the day after the Italian government's existing lockdown measures are due to expire.

A Sassuolo statement read: "Players will only be allowed access to the pitches in compliance with rules of social distancing, while access to the Sports Center (locker rooms, gyms, offices) will be prohibited.

"The individual sessions, which will take place during the mornings from Monday to Friday, with the use of three fields, with six players per hour (one player for each half of the pitch), will not be attended by the technical staff, while an emergency health supervision will be guaranteed."

Bologna later announced their players would be able to work out at the club's training facility from Tuesday.

On Friday all 20 Serie A clubs voted to see out the rest of the 2019-20 season , which has been suspended since March 9 due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Serie A president Paolo Dal Pino said: "Of course we want to play football, it would be against nature to say otherwise. Those who have a profession would always like to continue to do it, if it will be possible while respecting health standards and protocols.

"We will strictly adhere to government advice, as we have always done. They can be sure of our constructive and collaborative spirit and that my harmony with [president of the FIGC Gabriele] Gravina is absolute".

A date for the return of competitive fixtures is yet to be confirmed.

While the Premier League, and are also committed to finishing the campaign, the Eredivisie and this week cancelled their seasons prematurely.

There have been over 209,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 28,000 deaths in Italy.