Swallows FC look set to continue their signing spree by securing the transfer of Kaizer Chiefs defender Yagan Sasman and Mamelodi Sundowns duo of Keletso Makgalwa and Jody February.

The Soweto giants have already signed Mwape Musonda, Austin Muwowo, Monnapule Saneng, Khethukuthula Ndlovu and Thandani Ntshumayelo in the current PSL transfer window.

It has been reported that the Beautiful Birds are looking to sign Sasman, Makgalwa, and February on loan from their respective clubs.

However, Swallows chairman David Mogoshoa has explained that he wants to sign the trio permanently and not on loan.

“They are still here, so far, nothing has been finalised,” Mogoshoa told Sowetan.

“I was on holiday. I’m coming back tomorrow to finalise paperwork with their current clubs. We don't want loan deals. We want them to be here permanently, the coach likes them and we will sign them.”

Sasman was put on the transfer list by Chiefs last month along with Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya and Lazarous Kambole, with the trio having struggled for game time during the 2020/21 season.

Swallows have since identified the 25-year-old left-back as a direct replacement for Sifiso Hlanti at Swallows, with the Bafana Bafana international having recently moved to Chiefs on a free transfer.

While Makgalwa will fill the void left by fellow winger Kgaogelo Sekgota, who has also joined Chiefs if the move for a permanent deal succeeds.

His Sundowns teammate February would leave the Tshwane giants without playing a single competitive match for the team having served as the fourth choice keeper last season.

The Ajax Cape Town academy product would compete with the likes of Thela Ngobeni, Virgil Vries, Sanele Tshabalala and Rhuwano Wynne in the Beautiful Birds' goalkeeping department.

Lastly, Mbulelo Wambi and Dillon Solomons, have been training with Swallows since last week and they have reportedly impressed the club's coach Brandon Truter.

Wambi, who is a central midfielder by trade, was released by TS Galaxy at the end of last season, while winger Solomons was on the books of Cape Town All Stars last term.

Swallows are scheduled to start their 2021/22 campaign with an MTN8 clash with their Soweto rivals, Orlando Pirates on August 14.