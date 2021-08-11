Sasman: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs defender resurfaces at Swallows FC, Thibedi back at the Birds

The Soweto outfit continues to bolster their squad ahead of the 2021/22 season, with four new signings

Swallows FC have announced former Kaizer Chiefs left-back Yagan Sasman as their new player.

The Dube Birds have also confirmed the return of midfielder Given Thibedi, from Kaizer Chiefs as well.

Thibedi has been on loan at Swallows for the past two seasons but this time around it is not clear if he is on loan again or has signed permanently.

He will be donning the same shirt number 14 he has been wearing for the past two terms at the club.

But Sasman has signed a one-year deal and joins the Soweto side two weeks after he was released by Amakhosi.

He joins his new club to find veteran left-back Tebogo Langerman there, after he was also signed by Swallows this week from Mamelodi Sundowns.

In addition, Swallows coach Brandon Truter secured the services of another Sundowns player Jody February, who comes in to boost their goalkeeping department.

February will be fighting for a starting place against Virgil Vries, Thela Ngobeni and Sanele Tshabalala.

Also joining the Birds from Sundowns is midfielder Keletso Makgalwa who has been handed jersey number 35.

He arrives at Swallows after making just six Premier Soccer League app[earances for Masandawana last season.

Meanwhile, Truter has found a replacement for centre-back Njabulo Ngcobo by beating Sundowns to the signature of Katlego Mohamme from Pretoria University.

South Africa national Under-23 player Mohamme can also play as a left-back but is more comfortable at the heart of the defence.

There was a gap in Swallows’ central defence following the departure of Ngcobo to Kaizer Chiefs.

Midfielder Dillon Solomons has also been added to the Swallows squad coming from National First Division side Cape Town All Stars.

He arrives with only three PSL games for Stellenbosch during the 2019/20 seasons as his only experience in the top-flight league.

Some of the new signings could play when Swallows visit Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates for Saturday’s MTN8 quarter-final match.