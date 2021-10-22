Sarr: Ranieri suggests ‘best position’ for Watford star ahead of Everton visit

Watford manager Claudio Ranieri has suggested the position that suits winger Ismaila Sarr best ahead of their Premier League trip to face Everton on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Senegal star has so far managed four goals in the top-flight from eight appearances as a striker but according to the Italian manager, his best position may instead be on the right flank, where he has featured for most of his Watford career so far.

Speaking ahead of the team’s trip to face the Toffees at Goodison Park, Ranieri told the club’s official website: “I think his [Sarr’s] best position is as right-winger.

“I tried to put him very close to the centre backs of Liverpool and attack on their shoulders. It wasn’t possible for us and in the second half, I put him in his position.

“He is much better there because he knows what he can do and I want to give him all the confidence.”

On the return of Joshua King from injury, Ranieri said: “It's good news, he [King] has trained with us all week, he’s available.

“Joao Pedro is a very interesting young player, of course, he will have some good chances to show his qualities.”

During his first match in charge of the Hornets, the team suffered a 5-0 defeat at Vicarage Road against Liverpool and Ranieri has called for immediate response against Everton.

“Every time I talk to my players it’s important the feeling between me and them,” Ranieri continued.

“I will give them all of my experience and all of my support. It’s not important if they make mistakes because everyone makes mistakes, but it’s important how you react. I want to see how they react against Everton.

“The mood is very good, they’ve worked very well during the week and of course they aren’t happy, they know we played very badly. I am the first to recognise that, but we have to react and show our best.

“It was much better [this week] because against Liverpool I met all my players two days before. This week I worked well with all my players and day-by-day they understand my idea about football better.”