Sapula hails Mamelodi Sundowns' Zwane and youngsters to clinch the treble

The Masandawana legend has heaped praise on the squad for lifting their 10th PSL title

legend Godfrey Sapula has credited coach Pitso Mosimane’s men for lifting the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) title, saying he takes his hat off for roping in young players such as Promise Mkhuma and Nicholus Lukhubeni.

The Masandawana youth coach has also shared his thoughts on midfielder Themba Zwane, explaining why the Bafana Bafana international deserves the Player of the Season Award.

Under the guidance of the former Bafana manager, Sundowns beat to the title on the last day, and 'Godfather' believes the squad is able to complete the treble.

“I think credit must go to the boys for their mental strength and hunger to keep going under difficult times,” Sapula told Goal.

“Much credit must go to the drivers of this project, coach Pitso, and his technical team. The management and the board. Playing under the bio bubble was not easy for many clubs and the guys continued to push and fight for the title.

“They coped with the stress levels, it’s been tough for many teams. Many dropped points and we also didn’t do well. The character and the strength of the team came through.

"The quality on the field of play, it prevailed and we know that class is permanent but performance is temporary. The players rose to the occasion and the guys deserve. The quality is there, not only in numbers. You will remember the likes of Mshishi were not the same, [Gaston] Sirino after the break."

The retired dreadlocked midfielder has expressed delight in seeing his former players proving themselves.

“I’m happy for the youngsters such as [Keletso] Makgalwa, Lukhubeni, Mkhuma, and [Sphelele] Mkhulise. They all contributed to the success of the team. Honestly, this means Sundowns are the best in the country," he added.

“I think it’s seven to eight players from the academy and they just didn’t add numbers but played. I give credit to the coaches because it was not easy to strive under the demands and the pressure.”

With the Chloorkop-based giants still set to face Bloemfontein in the Nedbank Cup final, Sapula is confident they can lift their third trophy in one season.

“If we talk about the treble, it’s highly possible and that they will wrap up a great season for the club. This club has big ambitions and the players know they have to fight to win everything,” he continued.

“There’s a lot at stake, winning the league has really maximized their chance to win three trophies. Credit also goes to the supporters because even if they were not there, they carried and backed the club.

“Just like [Lebohang] Maboe said after the match against [Black] , he said they deserved the trophy and that’s something they deserve to restore their pride.

“The player of the season award should be loading for Mshishi, he has carried this club for the rest of the season and we saw him against Black Leopards, he was very influential.”