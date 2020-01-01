Sapula backs former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Maluleka to succeed at Mamelodi Sundowns

The retired Masandawana midfielder speaks about the former Amakhosi anchorman on his move to Chloorkop

Former and midfielder Godfrey Sapula says it’s difficult to say why players from tend to struggle at Chloorkop.

However, he shares advice on George Maluleka to just challenge himself to find a regular spot under coach Pitso Mosimane because the Brazilians have different ambitions compared to Amakhosi.

On the other hand, the retired Jomo Cosmos anchorman is confident ‘Mido’ can do well under coach Pitso Mosimane as they look to lift their 10th Premier Soccer League ( ) trophy.

More teams

“I don’t want to subject this issue or topic to a certain player because players are different. There are a lot of players that have crossed the floor to Chiefs or Sundowns and they have had their experiences,” Sapula told Goal.

“Some have gone to Chiefs, Pirates or Sundowns and we need to look at their challenges. I think George needs to challenge himself.

“I feel Sundowns have different ambitions to Chiefs and they are strengthening the squad to compete on all fronts and we need to wait to see how George can perform at Sundowns.

“They have the Caf , the league and other trophies to challenge and I think Geoge wants to grow as a player. He would also like to play in the continental tournaments and it’s a good thing to challenge himself.

“It’s all about how can you perform under different conditions and it’s up to him how he responds to these challenges. It depends if he wants to just join Sundowns and play football or to command a regular spot there.

“Honestly, he’s a talented player, there’s no doubt about that. It’s a good challenge for him, I think to watch him, he can do well at Sundowns. His style of play can suit the club.

Article continues below

“He’s got a good work ethic, a good engine, a good passer of the ball. It’s good for a player of his calibre to go and test himself against the best at Sundowns.”

Sapula’s sentiments come after the likes of George Lebese failed to command a regular spot under coach Mosimane.

On the other hand, Maluleka will be looking to challenge the likes of Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda and Andile Jali in the heart of the park.