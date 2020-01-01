Sao Tome e Principe vs South Africa: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

The national team was far from delivering a solid display last Friday and expectations for a convincing outing weigh heavily on their shoulders

resume their rivalry against Sao Tome e Principe when they meet the islanders at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in a return leg of the 2022 qualifiers on Monday.

Following a 2-0 victory in Durban on Friday, Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki would want to make a follow-up on that win with another set of maximum points to attain a strong standing in Group C.

However, even if South Africa win and Group C leaders lose in Sudan, Bafana will not go top due to their head-to-head record against the Black Stars, who beat them in November 2019.

But still, Ntseki and his men are keen for victory against their lowly-ranked opponents who have lost their last three games.

For Bafana to stitch three consecutive wins in this campaign, it would be the right tonic going into their next match when they host Ghana in March 2021.

Game Sao Tome e Principe vs South Africa Date Monday, November 16 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport TV and SABC.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App/Channel 191 SABC 1

Squads & Team News

After going into Friday's match in Durban with a depleted strikeforce, there has been good news for Ntseki who welcomes back Kermit Erasmus from injury.

The forward was a last-minute withdrawal from the starting line-up in the reverse fixture, leaving Ntseki to start ' Lebogang Manyama who has attracted a lot of criticism at both club and national team level.

Erasmus' return is a major boost for Bafana Bafana who have managed three goals from as many matches in this campaign so far.

A combination between Themba Zwane, Percy Tau and Erasmus could prove too strong for Sao Tome. Not much changes are expected from the Bafana team which started on Friday.

Sao Tome coach Tino might not make too many changes on his squad that started in Durban.

A valiant first-half display frustrated Bafana who were struggling to score.

Maintaining that starting line-up and repeating the ability to hold Bafana in that opening half could be what Sao Tome need to do on Monday.

Iniesta and Ronaldo who came on as substitutes in the reverse leg could start, while it is not yet clear if first-choice goalkeeper Aldair D'Almeida will play after he was replaced by Nilson Taty.

Match Preview

Despite winning 2-0 last Friday, South Africa put up an unconvincing showing which is regarded as risky if they adopt the same approach on Monday.

That kind of performance could inspire hope on Sao Tome to collect their first points in this campaign.

Struggling to breach the Sao Tome defence especially in the first half saw impatient Bafana fans venting their anger on social media.

It took a penalty converted by Percy Tau to break the deadlock as the team continued to struggle to score from open play.

Substitute Bongani Zungu rose from the bench for his 90th-minute strike to double Bafana's advantage but glaring shortcomings, especially in terms of creativity upfront, remained major talking points.

Improving on such a performance could see Bafana knit a third straight win in their bid to qualify for 2022.

Sao Tome would, however, not want to lose as they still hunt for their first ever points in a group they anchor.

A defeat for the Atlantic Ocean islanders will throw them out of contention for the 2022 Afcon finals.