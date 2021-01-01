Santos vs Fluminense: How to watch Brasileirao Serie A matches
The Campeonato Brasileirao Serie A is the top level of soccer in Brazil and has been the breeding ground for some of the world's greatest players including Pele and Neymar.
As a result, football fans and scouts from all over the world watch the Brasileirao to see some of tomorrow's stars today, as well as some of the most exciting and entertaining games on television, filled with amazing technical ability and plenty of goals.
The 2020 Serie A season was due to begin on May 3 and end in December but, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament calendar was paused before eventually starting in August. It will now continue until February 24, 2021, barring any further delays.
How to watch Santos vs Fluminense
Santos kept alive their hopes of making the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday with a tense 1-0 victory over Corinthians.
Another victory on Sunday coupled with defeat for Gremio, who kick off at the same time, would bring them level on points in the final qualification spot for 2021, with Santos going ahead by virtue of having won more games.
Fluminense, meanwhile, currently sit in fifth place in Serie A and have guaranteed a spot in the Libertadores preliminary phase.
Their next objective will be to overtake Sao Paulo, two points ahead in fourth, and thus seal a direct route to the competition's group stage.
|Date
|Time (US PT / ET)
|Match
|Channel
|February 21
|11am/4:15pm
|Santos vs Fluminense
|Fanatiz
Santos vs Fluminense team news and preview.
Santos will be without Kaio Jorge for this key fixture, while Venezuela international Yeferson Soteldo is also a doubt.
The away team are hoping to welcome back Fred and Ganso, who have been unavailable in recent weeks due to a thigh edema and appendicitis respectively.
What other Brasileirao matches are available on Fanatiz?
|Date
|Time (US PT / ET)
|Match
|Channel
|February 21
|11am/2pm
|Corinthians vs Vasco
|Fanatiz
|February 21
|11am/2pm
|Sport Recife vs Atl. Mineiro
|Fanatiz
|February 21
|11am/2pm
|Flamengo vs Internacional
|Fanatiz
|February 21
|1:15pm/4:15pm
|Gremio vs Paranaense
|Fanatiz
|February 21
|3:30pm/6:30pm
|Goias vs Bragantino
|Fanatiz
|February 22
|1pm/4pm
|Palmeiras vs Atl. Goianense
|Fanatiz
|February 22
|3pm/6pm
|Botafogo vs Sao Paulo
|Fanatiz