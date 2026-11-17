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Santos forward Neymar has refused to rule out a future return to the Brazil national team after being quizzed about the next Copa America and the 2030 World Cup. Attending a Kings League Cup match in Guarulhos on Monday, the veteran attacker admitted that he still dreams of pulling on his country's famous yellow jersey once again.

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Forward hints at international comeback

Neymar sparked fresh optimism among Brazilian supporters regarding a potential Selecao recall while attending Furia's clash against Funkbol at the Trident Arena in Sao Paulo's metropolitan region. Serving as co-president of Furia alongside close friend Cris Guedes, the Santos No. 10 arrived at the venue accompanied by club team-mates Philippe Coutinho and Arthur. Joining Guedes in the broadcast booth, the attacker discussed his future after converting a President's Penalty with his eyes closed during a 5-4 comeback defeat.

Friend teases attacker over recall

During the live broadcast, Guedes asked whether Neymar would accept a proposal from Counter-Strike player Fallen to keep playing professional football until the 2030 World Cup.

Confirming his intention to carry on until then, the forward answered: "I'm going to play football until the World Cup, that's obvious."

Guedes then mistakenly claimed the next Copa America would take place in 2027 - despite the tournament shifting to a four-year cycle with the next edition set for 2028, potentially in the United States - leaving Neymar puzzled before his friend teased: "Take the hint, yellow... You look good in yellow."

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Referring to the Santos kit alongside his past international appearances, Neymar replied: "I look good in white; I've already looked good in yellow, leave me alone."

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Improved fitness sparks tournament talk

After Arthur agreed that his team-mate suited the Brazil jersey, Guedes argued that the upcoming Copa America could serve as a stepping stone towards 2030 given Neymar's improved fitness.

Pointing to the forward's game time compared to his spell at Paris Saint-Germain, Guedes remarked: "Since PSG, you haven't played this many games in a year, so you're better than you were during your PSG spell. I'm already dreaming over here."

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Leaving the door open to another international call-up, Neymar responded: "Dreaming costs nothing, I dream too, man..."

Future plans stretch to 2030

While his light-hearted comments do not guarantee a Brazil recall, maintaining his fitness at Santos will be crucial if Neymar is to force his way back into selection contention before the 2028 Copa America. Achieving his goal of playing professionally until the 2030 World Cup will depend heavily on how his body holds up over the coming seasons. Beyond his 11-a-side career, the forward has also hinted at eventually playing an official Kings League match for Furia in 2030 alongside his current Santos colleagues.