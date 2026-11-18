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The dream began at Vila Belmiro, and in Madrid he became one of the world's stars. Now Santos want their son back, but Real Madrid have closed the door early, and their message was clear: Rodrygo is not for sale or loan.

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Santos are dreaming of bringing one of their favourite sons home. The Brazilian club have made initial, informal contact with Real Madrid about taking winger Rodrygo Goes on loan during the first half of 2027.

Spanish newspaper Sport confirmed that Santos want to borrow Rodrygo once he's medically cleared to return. They hope to use him in the state championship and revive memories of his early brilliance in their shirt.

Real Madrid aren't budging. They value the historic relationship between the two clubs, but have no intention of letting him go under any circumstances. In fact, they can't wait to have him back to bolster their attacking options in the coming period.

Rodrygo came through one of the most prestigious youth academies in world football, just like Pelé, Neymar and Philippe Coutinho. He grew up in the cradle of Brazilian talent and started his career at Santos before moving to Real Madrid.

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His bond with his first club has never broken. Real Madrid's number 11 has always shown loyalty to the badge, to Vila Belmiro and to the history of the club that raised him, and he makes a point of attending their home matches whenever circumstances allow.

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He holds a special affection for both clubs. During this final stage of his recovery, he's training at the Rei Pelé training centre with Real Madrid's approval, a sign of the trust between the two parties and the strength of his ties to his boyhood club.

The Brazil international is now entering the last phase of his rehabilitation from the serious knee injury he suffered last March in a league match against Getafe at the Santiago Bernabéu.

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He tore his anterior cruciate ligament and lateral meniscus. The injury kept him out for around nine months before the countdown to his return began.

Rodrygo is expected to be a valuable addition to Real Madrid's attack this winter. Coach José Mourinho is counting on him and plans to give him enough time to rediscover his best form, while making the most of his fellow attackers' current good run.

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His creativity, his ability to beat defenders one-on-one, his quality in the final third and his eye for goal will give the Portuguese coach an important extra option in big matches.

Santos want him back for the start of the state championship, and the club have presidential elections to deal with. None of that changes Madrid's stance: they have no intention of giving up such a valuable player after a long absence.

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The player himself isn't currently considering leaving Real Madrid either, according to the Spanish newspaper, especially given the enormous support the club, the fans and the coaching staff gave him during his injury.

Rodrygo is preparing for his comeback and looking forward to pulling on the Real Madrid shirt again as he completes his eighth season at the club. That closes the door on all the rumours of a departure.