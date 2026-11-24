Santiago Gimenez returns to Stadion De Kuip with FC Porto in the Champions League and vows not to celebrate if he finds the net against former club Feyenoord. The Mexican striker also pointed to Feyenoord's struggles after losing possession as an area Porto aim to exploit.
Gimenez makes emotional return to De Kuip
FC Porto striker Santiago Gimenez returns to Stadion De Kuip to face former club Feyenoord in matchday five of the 2026/27 Champions League league phase. With both teams sitting on three points from four matches, Gimenez wants to score and help Porto win, yet made clear he will hold back any celebration.
"If I score, I won't celebrate out of respect for the club that opened the doors of Europe for me and that has always cherished me," Gimenez said. "The time I spent here was very good, and it's always special to come back. I'm returning with a new shirt and I want to win. I'd also like to score, because this is football, it's the Champions League, and it's a dream come true."
Gimenez identifies Feyenoord tactical weakness
Having spent his formative years in European football in Rotterdam, Gimenez believes his familiarity with Feyenoord's style gives FC Porto a clear angle to target. He highlighted their ball-playing habits alongside vulnerabilities once possession turns over.
"I already know Feyenoord, I know how they play, what they want and what they are looking for," Gimenez said. "Based on my experience at the club, I would say that they like to have the ball, but that they have some difficulties after losing possession. That's what we're going to try to exploit."
Fond memories of fans and Bayern farewell
Gimenez spoke warmly about his bond with Feyenoord supporters and former team-mates, noting he still keeps in touch with Anis Hadj Moussa and Ezequiel Bullaude. He recalled a two-goal display against Bayern Munich as his standout memory before leaving Rotterdam.
"I miss the fans. We had a very special connection. Not only me, but also my family," Gimenez said. "The game against Bayern Munich. It was one of my last games at De Kuip. It was a very special night, I scored two goals and said goodbye to the fans. They will always be in my heart."
Tough atmosphere awaits in must-win tie
Gimenez warned his FC Porto team-mates to expect a hostile De Kuip crowd, adding: "We have to be very mature, intelligent, and do what we have to do on the pitch."
Expected to start from the bench behind Pepe, Andre Silva and Borja Sainz, Gimenez could play a decisive role as Francesco Farioli's side chase a vital European victory in Rotterdam.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.