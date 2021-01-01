Sanoka and Buchanan: Experienced PSL pair on the market after parting ways with Maritzburg United

There's been some substantial business done by Ernst Middendorp's side in the mid-season transfer window as they try to plot a way clear of relegation

Experienced Premier Soccer League pair Pogiso Sanoka and Keagan Buchanan have been released by Maritzburg United.

The news was confirmed by the Team of Choice when they announced the loan signing of Kaizer Chiefs youngster Keletso Sifama.

"We would like to thanks Pogiso and Keagan for their services to the club over the past couple of seasons," Team of Choice chairman Farook Kadodia was quoted saying on the club's website.



"They both made valuable contributions for which we are grateful. We wish both players all the best for their future careers."

It is understood neither player has signed a deal with a new club, although as free agents, they will be able to join a team outside of the transfer window, which closed on Monday night.

Midfielder Buchanan arrived at Maritzburg midway through the 2018/2019 season, having endured an injury-affected time at Kaizer Chiefs. The 29-year-old Cape Town-born playmaker has used his time in Pietermaritzburg to recapture his full fitness and he played in 23 league matches last term and 14 this season.

Sanoka, 28, has been with Maritzburg since the 2015/16 season after being uncovered at Orbit FC, a third-tier side from the North West.

The lanky right-back had been linked with a move to Orlando Pirates, but to date there has been no official interest shown by the Sea Robbers.

The KwaZulu-Natal side has also bolstered their ranks with two European players - German goalkeeper Marcel Marcel Engelhardt and Dusan Stevic, a Serbian defender who operates at right-back.



They also promoted three young players from their reserve team: Asanda Buthelezi, Muzomuhle Ngwane and Phiwayinkosi Zuma. Ngwane is a central defender while Buthelezi and Zuma are midfielders.

Two weeks ago the club parted ways with defender Rushine De Reuck, who joined Mamelodi Sundowns on a five-year deal.

Ernst Middensdorp’s side is currently second from bottom on the standings, above Black Leopards on goal difference. They are next in action against Pirates in a Nedbank Cup last 16 encounter on February 27.