Sangweni's advice to new Orlando Pirates midfielder Zungu

The retired Buccaneers defender urges the former Stellies player to forget about the jersey number

Former defender Siyabonga Sangweni has shared a piece of advice to midfielder Nkanyiso Zungu, saying he must not focus too much on the number on his back.

The former Stellenbosch player has been handed jersey No.21 jersey at the Buccaneers and ‘Nsimbi’ says the 24-year-old must never forget that he will compete against quality players under coach Josef Zinnbauer.

Sangweni used to wear the same jersey number during his stay with the Soweto giants where he earned his legendary status.

“The number that is written on the shirt is just a number. It means nothing,” Sangweni told Isolezwe.

“I trust that Zungu will know that what’s important is to do well and excel because he will be competing against top-quality players.

“He should also know that Pirates have players that are at the top level because Pirates are a big club,” said Sangweni.

The No.21 jersey was also worn by Sangweni's younger brother Thamsanqa, who failed to live up to the expectations during his time with the Buccaneers.

Zungu made his name in the Premier Soccer League ( ) with the top-flight newcomers Stellenbosch and managed to catch the eye of the former African champions with his stellar displays under coach Steve Barker.

He is yet to feature for the Sea Robbers since his arrival due to injuries but prior to that, he amassed 17 appearances for the Cape Winelands-based club as well as providing a single assist before moving to Pirates in January.

Former boss, Barker, however, previously said the hard-tackling player was not mentally ready to earn a big move to the 2018/19 PSL runners-up.

It is unclear if Zungu will feature in the remaining matches of the season as league football returns next week.

The Soweto giants will visit at Dobsonville Stadium in a match which is expected to give an indication as to where the league trophy will go.

Sundowns are second on the PSL standings, four points behind leaders but Pitso Mosimane's men have a game in hand.

Pirates, on the other hand, are in fourth position and eight points off the pace with seven more games still to play for them.