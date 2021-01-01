Orlando Pirates can win Caf Confederation Cup - Sangweni

The retired footballer was part of the Class of 2015 that reached the final of this competition and believes the current crop can claim it

Former Orlando Pirates captain Siyabonga Sangweni says it is “a bit difficult” to compare the 2015 Buccaneers squad to the current team which he believes has what it takes to win this season’s Caf Confederation Cup.

Led by German tactician Josef Zinnbauer, Pirates kick off their Confederation Cup Group A campaign against Algerian side ES Setif in neutral Ghana on Wednesday.

After they finished as runners-up in the 2015 edition of this competition when they lost 2-1 on aggregate to Tunisian outfit Etoile du Sahel, the Buccaneers are bidding to finally get it right this term.

Sangweni was part of the squad that lost to Etoile under Eric Tinkler and is of the opinion that the current team is better placed to clinch the continental title if they continue with their current form.

“The way I see it and the way they have prepared, I think they can go all the way and win the title,” Sangweni told Sowetan Live.

“To compare this team and the one we had is a bit difficult. The style of play is different. They play differently from what we did in the past. Even though it will be difficult to go all the way and win it, but if they continue the way they have been playing and getting results, I think they can go all the way.

“I have been impressed with their performance in both the domestic competitions and Caf.

"They know what they want to achieve, and if they continue showing the same, they will achieve their dream. They have been playing well, and their opponents will be worried about them. I think they have a chance of going all the way to win this competition.”

Since lifting the 1995 Caf Champions League trophy, continental silverware has been eluding the Soweto giants.

Pirates arrived in Ghana on the backdrop of an eight-match unbeaten run across all competitions, which included seven victories and a draw.

Their good run has also seen them claiming second spot on the Premier Soccer League standings as they bid to play Caf Champions League football next season.