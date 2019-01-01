Sangweni: Maritzburg United part ways with former Orlando Pirates midfielder
After securing a deal in the last few months, Maritzburg United have reportedly released midfielder Thamsanqa Sangweni.
The former Orlando Pirates midfielder struggled for game time under coach Eric Tinkler this season.
According to media reports, the experienced anchorman is now set to find a new home.
It is reported that the 30-year-old was informed by the club on Thursday, just two days before the Telkom Knockout Cup final.
Sangweni featured on two occasions in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) against the Chippa United and Baroka.
Although the club could not confirm the news as reported by FarPost, the experienced midfielder has failed to command a regular spot under Tinkler.
The Empangeni-born hard man joined the Team of Choice at the beginning of the season.
In addition, Sangweni competed with the likes of Daylon Claasen and Miguel Timm in the heart of the park.
Despite his experience after representing teams such as AmaZulu, Mamelodi Sundowns, Ajax Cape Town, Chippa United, Pirates and Richards Bay, he failed to impress Tinkler.