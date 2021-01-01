Sangweni: Former Orlando Pirates midfielder officially rejoins Chippa United

Thami has brought some needed experience as the Chilli Boys look to avoid relegation to the NFD

Chippa United have announced the signing of former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates midfielder Thamsanqa Sangweni.

The Eastern Cape-based side has decided to strengthen their squad before the current window closes on Monday night, February 15.

Defender-come-midfielder Sangweni has rejoined the Chilli Boys following a short stint with Eswatini giants Mbabane Highlanders.

Chippa also revealed that Athini Jodwana, who is a left-sided player, has returned to the club following a short loan spell at National First Division outfit Cape Town All Stars.

The Chilli Boys released the following statement on Friday afternoon:

"We are proud to announce Athini Jodwana and Thami Sangweni as additions to the Chilli Boys squad for this season," a club statement read.

"Jodwana, left-back/left-winger, returns to the team after a loan spell. Midfielder Sangweni has signed for the Club until the end of the season."

Jodwana enjoyed regular game during his time with All Stars as he made 11 appearances across all competitions this term and netted once in the process.

Chippa head coach Dan Malesela has decided to recall the 27-year-old player, who made just five appearances in the PSL for the Chilli Boys last season.

Malesela has also brought back Sangweni, 31, with the experienced player having played some of his best football under the 55-year-old tactician at Chippa in the past.

This will be Sangweni's third spell with Chippa having spent three full seasons with the club between 2014 and 2017.

The man nicknamed Thami was very influential in helping the team avoid relegation from the PSL in the 2016/17 season as the club captain and he was signed by Pirates in June 2017.

However, Thami made just three appearances in the PSL during his time with Pirates and he rejoined the Chilli Boys at the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

Sangweni struggled for game time on his return to the Port Elizabeth side and he parted ways with the club midway through the 2018/19 season.

The former Bafana Bafana international will be hoping to help the Chilli Boys retain their status in the elite league this term and he could feature when they face Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday.

