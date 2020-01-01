Sane urges Alaba to snub transfer for Bayern stay amid Man City links

The Austrian left-back has been linked with a summer departure but his new team-mate wants to play alongside him

Leroy Sane has urged David Alaba to stay at so the pair can play in the same team.

Alaba, 28, has been linked with a move away from the Bavarian side as he has just 12 months left on his contract, with reportedly eager to sign him.

Sane, meanwhile, has moved in the opposite direction after Bayern reached a €49 million deal (£45m/$55m) with the Premier League side.

The international is excited by the idea of playing alongside his friend Alaba and hopes to convince the Austrian full-back to continue his career with the giants.

“I really hope David stays. I would like to play with him. He is a good guy, a great footballer, and we like each other privately,” Sane said to Sport Bild.

“David has proven that he is not only one of the world’s best left-backs, but also exceptional in the centre.”

Sane spent four years with Pep Guardiola’s team after joining from and went on to lift two Premier League titles, two League Cups and the on one occasion.

He had been limited to just one league appearance this term, however, as an injury kept him sidelined while City surrendered the crown to .

With Bayern on a record run of eight consecutive Bundesliga titles, Sane is confident of winning even more silverware and has his eyes on the European crown.

“I can feel [the excitement at Bayern]. The boys are hot and focused, they have big goals with the club,” he added.

“I think a lot can be achieved. I definitely see a realistic chance of winning the with Bayern.”

The 24-year-old is also back in Germany coach Joachim Low’s plans despite being left out of the squad for the 2018 World Cup and he is eager to resume his international career.

“I was very surprised about that. Statements and judgements about my character came from many corners, from people who don't know me personally and don't know what makes me tick,” he said.

“I wondered how things like that came about? If I don’t know a person, I would never talk about their character.

“I was far away [from Germany] and, of course, there is speculation. But still, I found it strange, surprising.

“I’ve completely ticked off the 2018 World Cup chapter, and I don't think about it anymore. My relationship with Jogi Low was very good right from the start, and that hasn't changed.

“He is counting on me for the future, and I appreciate that. I really enjoy working with him. I didn't focus on the national team when I made the transfer but I know how much it has helped the national team when there was a strong Bayern block at tournaments.”