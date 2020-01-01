Sane to Bayern talk can wait for Flick after Guardiola confirms winger will leave Man City

The winger will not extend his link at the Etihad Stadium beyond 2021, raising expectations he will soon be lining up in the Bundesliga

coach Hansi Flick has nothing to say on the future of Leroy Sane after it was confirmed the winger wants to leave .

Pep Guardiola said this week Sane has made it clear he will not extend his contract and will move to a new club either this year or after his deal expires in 2021 .

"Leroy has said he doesn't want to extend the contract," Guardiola said ahead of Monday night's clash with .

"It means he wants to leave. It's going to happen this summer or at the end of his contract. The club have offered him two or three times and he rejected so he's going to play for another club.

"Leroy rejected to extend the contact and everybody knows that. If at the end of this season we agree between the two clubs he is going to leave, if not he is going to stay another year."

Bayern have long been considered the favourites to sign the international, although the impact of the coronavirus crisis is likely to make significant transfer spending difficult this year.

Speaking after their 3-1 win over , Flick had no interest in discussing any players who may or may not move to the Allianz Arena.

"I don't want to say anything on that topic," he said. "I am here to talk about our performance today.

"I don't want to talk about the future or players that could come or leave us. We still have things we want to achieve this season. We've won the league, now the next step will be the DFB-Pokal.

"After that, there will be one big goal left [the ], which we will have to work really hard for and try to get as far as we can."

Bayern secured a club-record 15th consecutive win thanks to Robert Lewandowski's double and a Joshua Kimmich goal on Saturday.

The newly crowned Bundesliga champions conclude the league season against next Saturday before they face in the DFB-Pokal final on July 4.

They resume Champions League duties in August with a 3-0 aggregate advantage over in the last 16 ahead of the second leg.