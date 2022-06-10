Sandilands: Ex-Bafana Bafana star opens talks with Orlando Pirates amid interest from other clubs

The ageing shot-stopper divulged that he has offers on the table with his current deal with the Buccaneers set to expire soon

Orlando Pirates star Wayne Sandilands revealed that he has opened talks with the four-time PSL champions amid interest from other clubs.

The 38-year-old has fallen out of favour at the Houghton-based giants where he served as the third-choice goalkeeper behind Richard Ofori and Siyabonga Mpontshane this term.

Having spent the 2020-21 season training Pirates keepers following Andrew Sparks' departure to Southampton, Sandilands disclosed that negotiations are ongoing regarding the goalkeeper coach position at the Soweto giants which is currently held by Sjoerd Woudenberg.

“We are still deciding that; I can’t give you a definite answer at this point. We are still negotiating through these waters and we will see,” Sandilands told the media.

The 2011-12 PSL Goalkeeper of the Season star was speaking to the media at Fun Valley, Johannesburg where he is attending a Fifa/Safa advanced goalkeeper coaching course.

“We will see what happens and we will take it from there, but obviously you look to add this opportunity that comes now in terms of the course," he said.

"It is something that you need to grab because the last time something like this happened was in 2011.”

Sandilands' current contract with Pirates is set to expire at the end of this month and he has made it clear that he is happy to remain with the Soweto giants.

However, the Benoni-born player, who won the 2016 Caf Champions League title with Mamelodi Sundowns, could also leave the Buccaneers and join a club where he could get some game time.

“The body still feels good and there are few options on the table and I’m at the point in my career where I’m ready for any scenario. It doesn’t have to be one or another like a year ago,” he said.

“I’m happy at Pirates. I have been there for five years. I love the club and I’m invested in the club, to be part of the family.”