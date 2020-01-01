SANDF impersonator Potsane at home after strong warning from Bloemfontein Celtic

Reports emerged over the weekend that the 26-year-old was arrested and slapped with a R10 000 fine but the club has set the record straight

Bloemfontein winger Tebogo Potsane was neither arrested nor fined for impersonating members of the South African Defence Force last week.

This is according to club's media officer Sello Nduna, who insisted the player is at home after being given a warning not to ever impersonate any of the law enforcement authorities.

Potsane posted a video of himself in an SANDF unform hours before the 21-day lockdown which was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus in .

"He was not arrested and never had to pay a fine of R10,000. He is at home as we speak. We met and he was given a warning," said Nduna in an interview with Lesedi FM on Monday morning.

Nduna said Potsane apologised to the country for his behaviour, adding that the uniform belonged to the player's friend.

The Phunya Sele Sele media officer further stated that the video in question was meant as a joke and that there was no malicious intent on the part of the left-footer.

"Tebogo Potsane apologised to the nation for what he did and he was told to never again be caught impersonating a soldier or police officer," Nduna continued.

"I believe he has learned from this, Tebogo is a good boy and the video was meant as a joke there was no malicious intent on his side.

"The uniform belongs to his friend and the video was really meant as a joke."