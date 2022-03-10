Sanctions on Abramovich a 'ploy to ruin Chelsea' - Fans lament

The British government has punished Roman Abramovich due to his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, in the wake of the recent invasion of Ukraine.

The billionaire can still sell the club even though his assets have been frozen among other financial sanctions.

With this development, the reigning European champions now face an uncertain future as they cannot sell tickets for matches, meaning only season ticket holders will be able to attend games in person.

As expected football fans went on social media to weigh in on this matter, with so many contrasting reactions greeting the news.

A vast majority feel that the UK government are envious of Chelsea's recent successes in football and have brought this to the fore in a bid to send the Blues into "extinction".

I feel sorry for Chelsea football club — Disk jockey (@CimonReal) March 10, 2022

Chelsea in the mud. What a beautiful Thursday morning. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) March 10, 2022

Chelsea waking up to be completely frozen on their birthday 😭😭😭 — Dubois (@CFCDUBois) March 10, 2022

Chelsea collecting from the UK government. Due to their Russian connection. Massive consequences for their ability to compete. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) March 10, 2022

Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK 🇬🇧 government. All his UK assets frozen.



Chelsea can continue with football related activities, but can’t sell tickets. Sale of club also on hold. 😢 — Adewale Adetona (@iSlimfit) March 10, 2022

No ticket sales, no contract renewals. Rudiger, Christensen and Azpilicueta will leave for free without replacement.



Just one day without a sad Chelsea news breaking. That's all I ask 😔 — Elvis Tunde ➐ (@Tunnykvng) March 10, 2022

Chelsea is the most sought after, campaigned against, and hated club in world football. — Adam (@CFCMethod) March 10, 2022

They are trying to destroy us so bad. We will comeback. We are Chelsea Football Club. pic.twitter.com/qASuS1HIhS — Mido 🇮🇹 (@cfc_mido) March 10, 2022

For some - who are not Chelsea fans, it was an opportunity to throw banter at the reigning Fifa World Club Cup kings.

The gang and I reacting to the "sad" news about Chelsea now being a zombie club pic.twitter.com/MXqmOLXa9l — with sense (@analmylatina) March 10, 2022

Chelsea fans trying to stop the sanctions imposed on their club using UCL Trophy pics pic.twitter.com/OxtXQJupCj — Kaushik (@utd_kaushik) March 10, 2022

As a Man utd fan, i think these sanctions on Chelsea are too harsh if we are being honest pic.twitter.com/E8eFbaR8K9 — Sabiboy👑🦅 (@Victor_Akanz) March 10, 2022

I'm glad chelsea ruined the whole premier league and world football with inflation. Cmon city. — Hamza (@MHI____) March 10, 2022

Chelsea is a small clob. Hope this helps — Ernest Coleman (@cole__xy) March 10, 2022

Imagine not being Chelsea 😂 pic.twitter.com/1WwLHvOtM5 — WE ARE THE SHED ⭐⭐ (@WeAre_TheShed) March 10, 2022

Chelsea football club is finished pic.twitter.com/7MTdupgQjL — 🔴🏴‍☠️ (@AFC_Akagami98) March 10, 2022

This will no doubt be a bitter blow to manager Thomas Tuchel, who is now facing the prospect of not only being unable to improve his squad, but also one of a summer exodus.

What do you think of these sanctions? Let us know in the comments section.