Sancho receives a surprise offer from an Arab club

Jadon Sancho left Manchester United on 1 July this year, becoming a free agent and free to join a new club on a free transfer.

Sancho never nailed down a place at Old Trafford after arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2021. Three loan spells followed, at Dortmund, Chelsea and Aston Villa, but none delivered the return expected of him.

French website "Foot Mercato" report that Qatar's Al Rayyan have made an offer for the England star, hoping to sign him in the current summer window.

The 26-year-old is weighing up his options, the report adds, before deciding his future for the new season.

Eight-time Qatari league champions Al Rayyan want to capitalise on Sancho's situation and land him for free.

A return to Dortmund has also been mooted for the former Bundesliga winger. This offer from the Gulf could yet change everything.