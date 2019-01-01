Sancho & Nelson shining but Lookman airs Bundesliga warning to Hudson-Odoi

Young English players have enjoyed success in the German top-flight recently but a former Leipzig loanee says they must work hard to prove themselves

Everton winger Ademola Lookman has encouraged more English players to experience football in other countries but warned a move to the Bundesliga does not guarantee success.

Lookman scored five goals in 11 league matches during a loan spell with RB Leipzig last season, while Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson have also shone in the German top flight, at Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim respectively.

Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi has been strongly linked with a move to Bayern Munich in recent days and, as revealed by Goal, could become the latest English youngster to head to Germany in search of first-team football.

But Lookman says the onus is on players to prove themselves if they are given an opportunity to play abroad.

"Everyone’s scenario is different, all our situations are different," Lookman said. "So I think it is about the experience because wherever you go you can say you are going to play, but you have to prove it.

"It is for an experience, learning new football, learning a new style, just being around it.

"It was different football [in Germany], but I wouldn't say it was daunting. It was just another experience, take it in your stride and get used to it."

Lookman has made only one Premier League start since returning to Everton but scored in a 2-1 FA Cup victory over Lincoln City on Saturday.

Despite failing to force his way into Marco Silva's first-team plans so far, Lookman insists he is happy at Goodison Park and is determined to prove his worth.

"It was just one of those cases," Lookman added. "I wasn't unhappy. I had no choice but to work hard. It's my job. I love to do it wherever I am. I have to work hard. I’m happy here.

Article continues below

"Football is football. I love playing football and I am glad to do that every single day. It is not a case of me being sad. I am just happy to play football

"People said at the time I was crazy to go to Germany but I saw it as another experience and another learning curve for me. I'm glad I did go.

"I learnt about being more of a goal threat and showing what I can do. Showing my worth to the team - that is the next step for me."